Amazon Prime Video Adds Crunchyroll - Start Streaming Anime for Free Today

For those of us who like the convenience of having all their streaming subscriptions under one umbrella, Amazon Prime Video Channels is a great thing, and now they've got a new channel that folks have been champing at the bit for: the anime-focused streaming giant Crunchyroll. You get a 7-day free trial when signing up for Crunchyroll on Prime Video, and then it's either $8 or $10 per month depending on the plan you choose.

Crunchyroll is the premier streaming service for anime and manga in the United States, and you can watch much of its content for free, with ads, in a browser. But if you want to watch on your TV, you need a premium subscription. Prime Video has two subscription tiers: for $8 a month you can stream the entire Crunchyroll library, and for $10 you can also download shows for viewing on the go. All paid Crunchyroll subscriptions let you watch without ads, meaning there are no ads on the Prime Video version of Crunchyroll.

Signing up for Crunchyroll with Prime Video is a major convenience option because it makes Crunchyroll available on any device that supports the Prime Video app, which is basically anything you can watch TV on--no need to deal with the separate Crunchyroll app that isn't quite as widely available as Prime Video is, or to remember any extra passwords.

Crunchyroll is pretty much a must-have for anybody who's into anime especially since it added all of Funimation's content last year. This service has no meaningful rivals in the West, and so it's the place to go for anime in the US. It's worth noting that the Crunchyroll Prime Video Channel won't give you all of the benefits offered when subscribing directly from Crunchyroll. Over at Crunchyroll, you'll get access a digital manga library and coupons/deals for products on Crunchyroll's storefront.

