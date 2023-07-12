Amazon Prime Day's Best Tablet Deals

Disclaimer: When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn an affiliate commission.



Lenovo

While TVs usually get the most heavily publicized discounts in major sales events like Amazon's Prime Day, some of the best deals are frequently on smaller screens. And this years Prime Day is no exception, thanks to big savings on tablets from brands Samsung, Lenovo, and Microsoft. Yes, that means you get to save big on a Surface tablet if you've been holding out for one of those premium Windows devices.

Among the killer offers here are a Samsung Galaxy Tab A8 for $160 (was $280), and $65 off a Lenovo Tab M10 Plus. And these are far from the only excellent deals on small screens you'll find among the veritable cornucopia of Prime Day discounts that Amazon has on offer right now. They've also dropped the prices on unlocked Samsung Galaxy phones, which is gonna be pretty tempting no matter what day of the week it is.

Amazon sells a lot more stuff than just these electronics devices, though, and nearly the full breadth of Amazon's stock is represented in the Prime Day festivities. Odds are very good that if there's any kind of thing you need to buy right now, you can get it on sale. You may have to do some digging to find it, however--start here.

