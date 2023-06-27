Amazon Is Giving Prime Members $15 for Downloading an App

Disclaimer: When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn an affiliate commission.



Amazon Prime Day 2023 is almost here, and Amazon is gearing up for the big day with a pile of freebies, including three free months of Kindle Unlimited and three free months of Audible. But that's not all: Amazon is also handing out $15 in Amazon credit to Prime members who download the Amazon Photos app and upload an image using it between now and July 7.

You'll receive your $15 credit with four days. It's worth stressing here that must use the credit during Prime Day (July 11-12). It's not like a traditional gift card; it's designed for Prime Day shopping.

Probably not coincidentally, $15 is also the cost of a month of Prime. With Prime Day coming up, you can sign up for a month, then take advantage of this deal to get that money back as credit, and then you can take advantage of one of the biggest retail shopping events of the year.

Amazon Photos offers unlimited photo storage for Prime members and 5gb of video storage for all Amazon users--and you can expand that storage space for a fee. You can buy storage without subscribing to Prime.

Amazon's Prime Day event will take place on July 11 and 12, but you don't have to wait until then to get more deals--Amazon already has a number of early Prime Day deals running that you can check out right here. These early deals tend to emphasize Amazon's own massive slate of devices like Fire tablets and Kindle e-readers, and so now is a particularly great time to shop for deals on those devices.

For more deals on streaming services and entertainment products, check out TV Guide's Shopping hub.