Janelle Monáe is up a creek — or, fine, stuck on a lake — without a paddle in the first footage from Season 2 of Homecoming. On Wednesday, Amazon released the first teaser trailer for the new season, which introduces Monáe's character, Jackie, as she wakes up in a rowboat with no idea how she got there or who she is.

The new season, premiering May 22 on Prime Video, will follow Jackie as she searches for her identity. It should come as no surprise to fans of Season 1 that her investigation will lead her straight to the Geist Group, the shadowy wellness company behind the Homecoming Initiative.

"You need to do what you think is right, but you must protect yourself, because nobody else will," Jackie says in a voiceover.

The teaser is quick and enigmatic but offers a lot of intriguing teases, including a very angry Walter Cruz (Stephan James), whose happy ending in a town outside Yosemite National Park doesn't seem to have lasted long.

In addition to James, other returning cast members from Season 1 include Bobby Cannavale (Colin), Hong Chau (Audrey), Shea Whigham (Thomas), Chris Cooper (Leonard), and Jeremy Allen White (Shrier).

Julia Roberts will not return for the new season, though she does stay on as executive producer. Roberts starred in Season 1 as Heidi Bergman, the social worker at Homecoming who became concerned with the facility's plot to distort the memories of soldiers transitioning to civilian life in order to send them back to war.

Executive producers Eli Horowitz and Micah Bloomberg are taking over for Sam Esmail as showrunners, while Kyle Patrick Alvarez takes over as director.

Homecoming Season 2 premieres Friday, May 22 on Amazon Prime.