Amazon has Great Deals on Home Projectors

Just in time for National Movie Night on June 9 (I don't know what that is any more than you do), you can catch this great deal on home projectors from Yaber. Every Yaber projector on Amazon--there are plenty of them--has been pretty significantly discounted this week. So you've got a great opportunity to pick up a new projector for your living room, backyard, or wherever else you might need one--and we've got deals on screens to go with those projectors, too.

Below you can check out the full list of the discounts on Yaber projectors. The K1 is their top-of-the-line model, with a high-quality built-in speaker and support for Wi-Fi 6 and 4K video, but if you're shopping on a budget, the V5 is a nice option with hundreds of positive user reviews. The V5 is on sale for only $80, down from $120.

If you're shopping for a new projector, then there's a good chance you'll need a screen to go with it, and there are some very affordable deals on those as well.