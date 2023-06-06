Amazon Fire Kids Tablets are Steeply Discounted at Amazon

Amazon

Amazon is offering a major deal on its Fire Kids tablets right now that you won't want to miss if you've got some elementary school-aged children you need to keep occupied this summer: steep discounts on each variety of the Fire Kids tablets, whether it's the 7, 8 or 10-inch versions.

This sale will get you a Fire HD 10 Kids tablet for $150 ($50 off), the Fire HD 8 Kids tablets for $90 ($60 off), and the Fire 7 Kids tablets for $60 ($50 off).

While they're branded as kids' tablets, these are the same hardware as the regular Fire HD tablets, but with a kid-friendly walled garden in place of the normal Fire interface, along with robust parental controls--your kid can request access to an app from the app store, or an ebook from the Kindle store, for example, and you can approve or deny the request remotely.

And on top of that, when you buy an Amazon Fire Kids tablet you also get a year's subscription to Amazon Kids+, which includes a ton of children's programming that can also be viewed on your TV, as well as a beefy selection of books, games and apps. And it also comes with a colorful case that should help the tablet survive the rigors of life with children.