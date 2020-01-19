We finally know when to expect Steven Spielberg's new Apple TV+ series Amazing Stories! The streaming service announced Sunday at the Television Critics Association winter press tour that the series, a revival of Spielberg's original '80s show of the same name, will premiere Friday, March 6. Apple also released the first photo from the show.

Amazing Stories is an anthology series that Apple promises will "transport the audience to worlds of wonder through the lens of today's most imaginative filmmakers, directors, and writers." Once Upon a Time creators Eddy Kitsis and Adam Horowitz serve as showrunners for the series, and they've got a stacked cast, which includes Dylan O'Brien, Victoria Pedretti, Josh Holloway, Sasha Alexander, Kerry Lynn Bishe, Austin Stowell, and Juliana Canfield. Additionally, Amazing Stories will feature Robert Forster, who died in Oct. 2019, in his final role.

The first photo from Amazing Stories is from an episode titled "The Rift," and it's an eerie sneak peek at Kerry Lynn Bishe's episode.

Five episodes of Amazing Stories will debut Friday, March 6 on Apple TV+.