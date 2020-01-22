Next Up Chicago P.D.'s Jesse Lee Soffer Plays Would You Rather

Netflix has finally revealed when Altered Carbon will return for Season 2 — and it's really soon. The sci-fi drama's second season will premiere on Thursday, Feb. 27.

Per Netflix, the new season will focus on Kovacs trying to solve a new mystery "while also examining the search for meaning and love when you live for centuries, and you must continue to live with what you have done in your past."

Anthony Mackie will take over the role of Takeshi Kovacs from Joel Kinnaman in Season 2. The new episodes will also feature the returns of Will Yun Lee, who played the original sleeve of Takeshi Kovacs and will return in an unknown role; Renée Elise Goldsberry, who plays Envoy leader and Kovacs' love interest Quell; and Chris Conner, who plays the A.I. hologram Poe.

Altered Carbon's Season 2 cast also includes Lela Loren as Danica Harlan, the ambitious governor of a planet; Simone Missick as Trepp, an expert bounty hunter; Dina Shihabi as Dig 301, an unemployed A.I. who links up with Poe; Torben Liebrecht as Col. Ivan Carrerra, a Protectorate Special Forces leader hunting down Kovacs; and James Saito as Tanaseda, a centuries-old Yakuza boss who has history with Kovacs.

Altered Carbon Season 2 will premiere Thursday, Feb. 27 on Netflix. Season 1 is available to stream now.