Mark your calendars!
It's been nearly two years since we first saw Arisu (Kento Yamazaki) and his friends enter an eerie room where they're forced to choose between two doors — one labeled "live" and the other, "die." Choose incorrectly, and they would be instantly killed by a laser beam. In Alice in Borderland, this deadly game is the first of many that Arisu must compete in to survive.
Netflix's Alice in Borderland, adapted from the manga series of the same name, follows Arisu as he suddenly finds himself in an alternate Tokyo where most humans have disappeared. He has no idea what happened, but must enter the mysterious competitions in order to earn "visas" that will prevent him from being executed. Along the way, he crosses paths with Usagi (Tao Tsuchiya), who becomes Arisu's partner in figuring out what the heck is going on.
Season 1 of Alice in Borderland premiered in December 2020. After a long wait, we're finally getting news about the show's second installment. Here's everything to know so far about Alice in Borderland Season 2.
At Tudum 2022, Netflix dropped the "super teaser trailer" for Alice in Borderland Season 2. The video begins with some scenes from Season 1 — including "Dead or Alive," the very first game Arisu and his friends played. It then shows a montage of different characters we were introduced to in the later stages of Alice in Borderland's first installment. The super teaser trailer also poses the Big Question we all want to know: "If we clear all the games, can we return?" Watch the full video below.
Netflix also announced at Tudum that Alice in Borderland Season 2 will premiere Dec. 22, 2022. So yes, there is officially a more-than-two-year gap between the two seasons!
Some of our favorite characters from Alice in Borderland Season 1 won't be returning for the new installment, but we already knew that — RIP, Chota and Karube! But many of the central players, especially ones we met at The Beach, will be appearing again in Season 2. Kento Yamazaki stars as Arisu, while Tao Tsuchiya stars as Usagi. We'll also see Nijiro Murakami again as Chishiya, and Akaya Miyoshi as Ann.
Dori Sakurada plays Niragi, and Aya Asahina returns to play Kuina. Season 2 will also feature Sho Aoyagi as Aguni and Riisa Naka as Mira. In March 2022, Netflix posted a video of cast members sharing their thoughts about having finished filming the second season of Alice in Borderland.
The first season of Alice in Borderland is available to stream.