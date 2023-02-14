When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn an affiliate commission.

A new thriller from Lionsgate stars Anna Kendrick as Alice, a woman in an abusive relationship, pushed to her breaking point, who finds herself again on a getaway with her two closest friends.

Alice, Darling began a limited run on December 30, 2022 after premiering at the Toronto International Film Festival, and opened nationwide on January 20. Now, the film is available to stream at home with Amazon Prime Video.

Anna Kendrick in Alice, Darling



About Alice, Darling

The official synopsis from Lionsgate: While on vacation with two close girlfriends, Alice rediscovers the essence of herself and gains some much-needed perspective. Slowly, she starts to fray the cords of codependency that bind her. But Simon's vengeance is as inevitable as it is shattering – and, once unleashed it tests Alice's strength, her courage, and the bonds of her deep-rooted friendships.

Along with Kendrick, Alice, Darling stars Kaniehtiio Horn as Tess, Wunmi Mosaku as Sophie, and Charlie Carrick as Simon.



