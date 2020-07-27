As Tracy Jordan once told us, EGOT-ing is a pretty big deal. It's a major achievement for people in entertainment, signifying someone winning an Emmy, a Grammy, an Oscar, and a Tony, and until this weekend, only 15 people could boast about it. That all changed with this year's Daytime Emmy Awards, which added a new person to the elite group: Alan Menken.

The composer, who's responsible for the iconic music of Disney classics like The Little Mermaid, Beauty and the Beast, Aladdin, and Hercules, won the Daytime Emmy for Best Original Song in a Children's, Young Adult or Animated Program alongside lyricist Glenn Slater. Their song "Waiting in the Wings," written for Rapunzel's Tangled Adventure, scored them the gold and earned Menken his prestigious new title.

Menken joins the ranks of Rita Moreno, Whoopi Goldberg, Mel Brooks, John Legend, and more actors, directors, producers, writers, and composers who have picked up wins for all four awards. Previously, Legend, Andrew Lloyd Webber, and Tim Rice were the latest to join the EGOT club in 2018 with their Emmy wins for Jesus Christ Superstar Live in Concert.

Menken's first notch in his EGOT was the Oscar, which he won two of in 1990 for his Little Mermaid music. (Menken has won a total of eight Oscars in his career.) The following year, the film earned him his first Grammy. (He's since gone on to win 10 more.) His Tony came in 2012, with a Best Original Score win for Newsies, and although Menken received an honorary Primetime Emmy in 1990, only his competitive Daytime win counted toward the EGOT.

"Waiting in the Wings" is a classic Menken ballad sung by Eden Espinosa, who plays the frustrated Cassandra, Rapunzel's (Mandy Moore) best friend. Maybe grab a few tissues before you listen to it.