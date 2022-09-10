Anticipation is high for Disney+ and Lucasfilm's next live-action Star Wars series. Ahsoka is all aboutAhsoka Tano, a former Jedi Padawan to Anakin Skywalker and a beloved character from the franchise's animated projects, including Star Wars: The Clone Wars. Rosario Dawson, who made her debut as the live-action Ahsoka in The Mandalorian Season 2, reprises her role as the Jedi Rebel.
Disney shared in 2020 that the series will be set "within the timeline of The Mandalorian." This means the story is expected to unfold five years after what happened in Return of the Jedi — the film in which Darth Vader dies. As we approach the show's summer premiere, Disney+ and Lucasfilm are dropping more teasers.
Here's what we know so far about Ahsoka, the next Star Wars series to take us to a galaxy far, far away.
Ahsoka Trailer
Disney+ and Lucasfilm dropped the teaser trailer for Ahsoka at the STAR WARS Celebration in London on April 7. The video gives us a much closer look at Dawson as Ahsoka, as well as glimpses of characters from Star Wars Rebels.
Ahsoka Release Date
Ahsoka is set to premiere in August 2023 on Disney+.
Ahsoka Cast
Hours before Ahsoka was presented at the D23 Expo in Anaheim, it was reported by Cinelinxthat Eman Esfandi joined the cast as Ezra Bridger. Multiple outlets subsequently confirmed the news. Ezra was first introduced in Star Wars Rebels in 2014 as an orphan with force abilities who inevitably grew up to be a Rebel with Jedi training.
Alongside Rosario Dawson, who plays the titular character, Hayden Christensen is set to appear in the new series. Per The Hollywood Reporter, Christensen will reprise his role as Anakin Skywalker, aka Darth Vader. The actor first starred as Anakin in the Star Wars prequel trilogy films. After the report, Dawson wrote, "Skyguy, … They know!!! See you soon, Snips" in a since-deleted Instagram post. "Skyguy" and "Snips" are Ahsoka and Anakin's nicknames for each other in The Clone Wars.
Ahsoka is written by Dave Filoni, an executive producer of The Mandalorian and a supervising director of the animated series The Clone Wars. Filoni will executive produce along with The Mandalorian creator Jon Favreau.