The seventh and final season of Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D. is well underway, and we're slowly but steadily approaching the series' end.

Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D. has always been the little show that could, scraping out renewal year after year despite almost always being on the bubble. That's a familiar feeling for Clark Gregg, who reminisced about starting his journey as Phil Coulson just hoping against hope that he wouldn't be cut out of Iron Man, the movie that first introduced his character.

"I was just hoping I wouldn't get cut out of Iron Man because it was such an amazing cast," Gregg told TV Guide. "To turn around, I think 11 or 12 years later, having done six movies, 130-some episodes of this TV show? It's been a hell of a ride."

"The beginning of Season 7, knowing that it would be our last season. there was just such a finality about 'these will be the last stories to be told,'" Ming-Na Wen said.

As for how the story of this crazy team and their never-ending adventures through space and time will end, we can't say. The cast kept mum about the ending of the series, which is no doubt going to be both shocking and emotionally devastating, but they did share a little about their experiences during the final days on set.

"The ending was kind of — the way that we shot it, we had so much to shoot, and they were literally going to knock down the studios like a day after," said Chloe Bennet. "It was less focused on the nostalgia and the whole picture of the fact that we were ending. There was a lot of action, and I was kind of really focused on making sure I didn't get punched in the face."

As we enter the final stretch of episodes, it's hard to deny that sense of nostalgia that's starting to kick in. There are only a few hours left in the series to wrap up these characters' stories, and by the time the series finale rolls around, we expect everyone, cast and fans included, to be an emotional wreck.

Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D. airs Wednesdays at 10/9c on ABC.

Additional reporting by Kesley Pfeifer.