Join or Sign In
Sign in to customize your TV listings
By joining TV Guide, you agree to our Terms of Use and acknowledge the data practices in our Privacy Policy.
Kathryn Hahn returns for another round as the mysterious witch Agatha
It's been a strange few years for the Marvel Cinematic Universe, with fans slowly turning on the biggest franchise in the world as it churned out one context-free standalone story after another, both in theaters and on Disney+. WandaVision kicked off this stage of the MCU — Phase 4 — in Jan. 2021, which then led to Wanda Maximoff's fight with Doctor Strange in his second movie. But the MCU has felt so disconnected recently that WandaVision — considered by many to be the best live-action Marvel TV series of the streaming era — has gotten lost in the shuffle and seemingly forgotten by the rest of the franchise. But that's about to change in a big way, when the WandaVision spin-off Agatha All Along premieres this fall.
It's an interesting time to drop a new season of Marvel television — as Deadpool himself cracks in Deadpool & Wolverine, the franchise is experiencing "a bit of a low point" right now, particularly after The Marvels delivered the franchise's biggest box office bomb ever last fall and Marvel's near-future plans were disrupted by the firing of Jonathan Majors (he was supposed to be the MCU's next Thanos-level baddie, but was kicked out of all things Disney after his 2023 domestic abuse conviction). The result is that Deadpool & Wolverine is the only MCU movie on the calendar in 2024, and Agatha All Along is, likewise, the only live-action MCU TV series on the schedule for 2024.
That's a lot of pressure. Unlike Deadpool & Wolverine, which is all about reminding you of stuff you already like or otherwise know about, Agatha All Along will take us into uncharted magical territory for Marvel, and that brings plenty of uncertainty. But the MCU could certainly use something actually different from its normal mode of doing things, and Agatha All Along could fit that bill, much like the splendid WandaVision did.
Mark Wednesday, Sept. 18 on your calendar; that's when Agatha All Along is slated to drop its two-episode premiere on Disney+. The remaining seven episodes will be released weekly.
There will be nine episodes in Season 1 of Agatha All Along. The premiere will consist of two episodes. Agatha All Along will be a miniseries, so don't expect a Season 2. However, if it does really well, media corporations have a tendency to retract their classifications (see: Shōgun, Big Little Lies).
Marvel has already dropped a pretty beefy trailer for the miniseries that will give you a pretty good idea of what we're in for — things are about to get spooky, funny, and extremely full of CGI environments. Check it out.
The story for Agatha (Kathryn Hahn) picks up after the events of WandaVision — Wanda (Elizabeth Olsen) fought and defeated Agatha, taking her power in the process and leaving her stuck in one of Wanda's reality illusions. That is, until some of her other witch pals showed up and freed her, allowing Agatha the chance to regain what she's lost... or so she hoped. And to get there, she'll have to team up with none other than young Billy Kaplan (Heartstopper's Joe Locke) — one of Wanda's multiversal sons.
WandaVision showrunner Jac Schaeffer returns in that same role for Agatha All Along, and she also directed some of the episodes, too.
Kathryn Hahn isn't the only cast member returning from WandaVision. She's joined by Debra Jo Rupp, who was one of Wanda's neighbors in Westview — and, it turns out, she was secretly a witch too. And the character Billy was a child in both WandaVision and Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness, but now he's a teenager and has been re-cast; he'll be played by Heartstopper's Joe Locke. The rest of the main cast is all new folks to the MCU, including Aubrey Plaza and Patti LuPone.
On WandaVision, when Agatha revealed her witchy ways at the end of Epsiode 7, she did so with a song: "Agatha All Along." It's delightful.
As far as we know, the two precursors for this miniseries are WandaVision and Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness, which are the only MCU stories related to Agatha at all thus far.