And when Women of the Movement and Promised Land will premiere
The latest season of The Bachelorette just wrapped up with a swoony finale, but Bachelor Nation does not have to wait long at all for the franchise's next lead to begin searching for *the one*. On Jan. 3, Season 26 of The Bachelor premieres as medical sales representative Clayton Echard starts his journey to find love.
Also on ABC's winter schedule is the return of black-ish on Jan. 4. Michelle Obama guest stars in the premiere of this final season, in which the former First Lady joins the Johnsons for dinner. Another show premiering the first week of January is Women of the Movement, the historical drama based on the story of Mamie Till-Mobley (Adrienne Warren) seeking justice for her son Emmett Till. Later in the month, Promised Land — a new series that follows two Latinx families in California's Sonoma Valley — airs Jan. 24.
Here's the complete ABC winter premiere schedule.
Monday, Jan. 3
8/7c: The Bachelor
Tuesday, Jan. 4
9/8c: Abbott Elementary (regular time period premiere)
9:30/8:30c: black-ish
10/9c: Queens
Wednesday, Jan. 5
8/7c: The Goldbergs
8:30/7:30c: The Wonder Years
9/8c: The Conners
9:30/8:30c: Home Economics
10/9c: The Chase
Thursday, Jan. 6
8/7c: Women of the Movement (series premiere)
Monday, Jan. 24
10/9c: Promised Land (series premiere)