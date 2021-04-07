ABC Sets Premiere Dates for The Bachelorette, Bachelor in Paradise, and More

Sign in to customize your TV listings
Time to head back to the beach!
We may still be in early spring, but ABC wants you to get excited for summer. The network released its summer premiere dates on Wednesday, April 7, confirming that The Bachelorette will launch in June with Bachelor in Paradise returning after a year off in August. If the search for love in mansions or on idyllic Mexican beaches is not your jam, ABC has plenty of other things coming in the months ahead.
Emergency Call, the show that gives an inside look at the high-stakes job of 911 operators, will also return to the schedule in June. If game shows are more your thing, Celebrity Family Feud, Press Your Luck, and The $100,000 Pyramidare there to get your blood boiling with the competition. As for new series, June will also bring the premiere of The Celebrity Dating Game and When Nature Calls. The latter is a found-footage show that showcases hilarious edited videos of animals doing hilarious things in the wild.
Check out the full ABC summer schedule below.
FRIDAY, JUNE 4
8:00-9:01 p.m.: Emergency Call
SUNDAY, JUNE 6
8:00-9:00 p.m.: Celebrity Family Feud
9:00-10:00 p.m.: The Chase
10:00-11:00 p.m.: To Tell the Truth
MONDAY, JUNE 7
8:00-10:00 p.m.: The Bachelorette
WEDNESDAY, JUNE 9
8:00-9:00 p.m.: Press Your Luck
9:00-10:00 p.m.: The $100,000 Pyramid
10:00-11:00 p.m.: Card Sharks
MONDAY, JUNE 14
10:00-11:00 p.m.: The Celebrity Dating Game (series premiere)
THURSDAY, JUNE 17
8:00-9:00 p.m.: When Nature Calls (WT) (series premiere)
9:00-10:00 p.m.: Holey Moley 3D in 2D
10:00-11:00 p.m.: The Hustler
MONDAY, AUG. 16
8:00-10:00 p.m.: Bachelor in Paradise
10:00-11:00 p.m.: The Ultimate Surfer (series premiere)