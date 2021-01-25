Amazon-Video Comedy Central Showtime Apple TV+ DC Universe Disney Plus YouTube Premium HBO Max Peacock source-3036 Netflix Vudu HBO Go Hulu Plus Amazon Prime CBS All Access Verizon

ABC Sets Grey's Anatomy Return and More Spring 2021 Premiere Dates

Get ready for Rebel to join the TGIT lineup

Megan Vick

Ellen Pompeo, Grey's Anatomy

 ABC

It's official, TGIT fans -- you'll have to wait a few more weeks for ABC's all-star Thursday lineup to return. The network announced on Monday that Station 19, Grey's Anatomy, and A Million Little Things won't be returning with new episodes until March 11. A Million Little Things fans should also mark their calendars for a new time slot a few weeks after that, because the show is moving to a new night in April, with Rebel, the Erin Brokovich-inspired legal drama from Grey's boss Krista Vernoff, taking over the AMLT time slot beginning April 8. 

A Million Little Things moves to Wednesdays at 10/9c beginning April 7, which is also the premiere night of Topher Grace's new comedy, Home Economics. Meanwhile, Rebel Wilson's dog-grooming competition series Pooch Perfect kicks off on Tuesday, March 30. 

Check out ABC's full spring schedule below. All times listed in ET.

THURSDAY, MARCH 11
8 p.m. - Station 19
9 p.m. - Grey's Anatomy
10 p.m. - A Million Little Things

TUESDAY, MARCH 30
8 p.m. - Pooch Perfect (series premiere)

WEDNESDAY, APRIL 7
8:30 p.m. - Home Economics (series premiere)
10 p.m. - A Million Little Things (new day) 

THURSDAY, APRIL 8
10 p.m. - Rebel (series premiere)