ABC Sets Grey's Anatomy Return and More Spring 2021 Premiere Dates

Get ready for Rebel to join the TGIT lineup
It's official, TGIT fans -- you'll have to wait a few more weeks for ABC's all-star Thursday lineup to return. The network announced on Monday that Station 19, Grey's Anatomy, and A Million Little Things won't be returning with new episodes until March 11. A Million Little Things fans should also mark their calendars for a new time slot a few weeks after that, because the show is moving to a new night in April, with Rebel, the Erin Brokovich-inspired legal drama from Grey's boss Krista Vernoff, taking over the AMLT time slot beginning April 8.
A Million Little Things moves to Wednesdays at 10/9c beginning April 7, which is also the premiere night of Topher Grace's new comedy, Home Economics. Meanwhile, Rebel Wilson's dog-grooming competition series Pooch Perfect kicks off on Tuesday, March 30.
Check out ABC's full spring schedule below. All times listed in ET.
THURSDAY, MARCH 11
8 p.m. - Station 19
9 p.m. - Grey's Anatomy
10 p.m. - A Million Little Things
TUESDAY, MARCH 30
8 p.m. - Pooch Perfect (series premiere)
WEDNESDAY, APRIL 7
8:30 p.m. - Home Economics (series premiere)
10 p.m. - A Million Little Things (new day)
THURSDAY, APRIL 8
10 p.m. - Rebel (series premiere)