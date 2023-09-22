A2K Debuts New Global Girl Group VCHA Through K-Pop System

[Warning: The following contains spoilers for the finale of A2K, or America2Korea. Read at your own risk!]

Across the past two months, K-pop fans around the world have tuned into the new reality competition YouTube series that is A2K, short for America2Korea. Like its title suggests, the show began in the U.S. — where teens auditioned to debut in what JYP Entertainment and Republic Records called a "global girl group" — and continued in Korea where the selected contestants underwent rigorous training at the K-pop agency.

J.Y. Park, founder and chairman of JYP Entertainment, had described the group formed through A2K to be "the first American artist[s] made out of a K-pop system." Well, the wait is over and the group is here. In the A2K finale that premiered on JYP Entertainment's YouTube channel Sept. 21, Park announced the lineup for new musical act VCHA.

The final members of VCHA are Camila, Lexus, Savanna, Kendall, KG, and Kaylee. Cristina and Gina did not make the group. After the announcement was made, Park pulled aside the eliminated contestants. "There was no way for me to force to select you because the evaluations came from everywhere," he said to Cristina and Gina. "As long as you stay focused, there will be opportunities you can choose from. Trust me."

A2K's finale featured three original songs: "Know Me Like That," "Go Getter," and "YOUniverse." These are the tracks that will be on VCHA's first release, titled SeVit (NEW LIGHT), which drops on Sept. 22.

All episodes of A2K are available on YouTube.