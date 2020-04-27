Athena Grant (Angela Bassett) isn't one to ignore her instincts, and that's not going to change in Monday night's episode of 9-1-1, as this exclusive sneak peek confirms. In the preview clip from Monday's episode, titled "The One That Got Away," Athena brings in an arrestee on charges, and even though the suspect insists it's all a waste of time and that the case will fall within the federal government's jurisdiction, she still wants to do a little digging of her own. After sending the man on for booking, Athena decides to try to find out what's contained on the photo card for his drone.

"I've just got a weird feeling I can't shake," she explains before asking a colleague to get a warrant "to see what he's really been doing with that drone."

We'll have to wait to find out whether Athena's gut feeling about the guy is founded or not, but that's not the only thing we can expect to see on 9-1-1's next episode. This installment will also feature the 118 fighting an apartment fire that leaves a deaf woman trapped inside, and Hen (Aisha Hinds) will perform a risky medical procedure after an accident on the set of a cooking show. Meanwhile, Buck (Oliver Stark) will befriend a retired firefighter and become inspired to reunite him with his long-lost love.

9-1-1 airs on Mondays at 8/7c on Fox.