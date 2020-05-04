Ever since we got a first look at the two-part Season 3 finale of 9-1-1, we've been pretty worried about Athena Grant (Angela Bassett), who is shown in the preview being carted away on a stretcher with her face bloodied, bruised, and swollen. Now, thanks to this exclusive sneak peek at Monday night's episode, "Powerless," we have even more reason to fear for Athena's well-being.

In this new clip, Athena learns that the man who was revealed to be a serial rapist in last week's episode is now on the lam, hiding somewhere and steering clear of any traceable credit card use. A colleague tells Athena he's still optimistic that the suspect will turn up, but Athena is not so convinced. She blames herself for letting him slip through the cracks of the system in the first place, and she also has doubts about whether they'll be able to assemble enough evidence for a conviction even if this man is apprehended.

"As long as he's out there free, there's always going to be a next victim," she insists. Does that mean Athena's considering taking the law into her own hands to get justice for these victims? And could that be the reason she ends up on a stretcher before the season is all said and done? We'll find out soon enough.

Connie Britton Makes Her 9-1-1 Return in Season 3 Finale Teaser

Monday's episode is the first of a two-part season finale for 9-1-1. The episode is expected to center on Athena's dangerous pursuit of this suspect, along with the 118's rush to rescue a girl in a runaway hot air balloon and to help with a power outage caused by a hijacked tree-trimmer truck.

The two-part finale will also feature the return of Connie Britton in her role as Abby Clark for the first time since Season 1. As the preview shows, she'll be involved in the massive train derailment and will even call in to her old dispatch unit for help. Oliver Stark told TV Guide that the train derailment is "bigger than anything [the show has] done in the past." The actor also teased that the catastrophe "causes all kinds of destruction and chaos and brings some really interesting challenges with gravity." In other words, buckle up for a wild ride as the season comes to an action-packed end, folks!

9-1-1 airs on Mondays at 8/7c on Fox.