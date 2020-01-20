[Warning: The following contains spoilers for the premiere episode of 9-1-1: Lone Star. Read at your own risk!]

If you checked out Sunday night's series premiere of 9-1-1: Lone Star, the first spin-off to Fox's 9-1-1 disaster procedural show, chances are, you're already shipping Michelle Blake (Liv Tyler) and Capt. Owen Strand (Rob Lowe). After all, they're each leaders of their respective first-response teams in the Austin-set show now. They can both cut a rug at the local saloon, and, let's face it, there's just a whole lotta pretty to be seen between the both of them.

While we'll have to wait to find out if there's anything romantic brewing between the two, TV Guide did manage to confirm that there's a very personal collaboration ahead for Michelle and Owen on the fiery new series. We caught up with Liv Tyler at the Television Critics Association winter press tour, and she revealed that Michelle and Owen will work together on a matter very near and dear to her heart in the coming episodes.

Per Tyler, Michelle Blake is currently "angry" and desires nothing more than to find her sister, so her ire was only exacerbated by the arrival of Owen Strand to the emergency scene in the first episode. "He comes along, and he thinks he's a big city big shot. And she just wants to do her job," Tyler explained. "So, that time when you meet them for the first time, and she's like, 'No, excuse me, this is my scene. This person is dying,' it's a bit of a power play and a bit of how are we going to both work in this community together because they have to work together. So, she's just putting him in his place a little bit."

Tyler further explained that Michelle was "testing" Owen and "having fun and messing with him a bit" when she hit the floor with him for a line dance in the pilot and said that their relationship will soon soften as they get to know each other more in the episodes ahead.

"As time goes on, they start to see each other's vulnerabilities and connect in a kind of captain-to-captain kind of way. He's going through a lot, and I think she can sense that," she explained, adding that in turn, "He begins to understand [what she's going through] and tries to help her." It sounds like Owen is about to help heat up that very cold missing persons search Michelle's been working on.

9-1-1: Lone Star's second episode will air on Fox on Monday, Jan. 20 at 8/7c, the show's regular time slot.