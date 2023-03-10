80 for Brady is Now Available to Stream at Home with Amazon Prime Video

Join or Sign In
Sign in to customize your TV listings
By joining TV Guide, you agree to our Terms of Use and acknowledge the data practices in our Privacy Policy.
It's the trip of a lifetime for a group of Tom Brady superfans
When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn an affiliate commission.
Rita Moreno, Jane Fonda, Lily Tomlin, and Sally Field are a dream cast in 80 for Brady, based on a true story.
The film was released on February 3, just in time to get plenty of promotion around the Super Bowl, but is already available to stream at home via Amazon Prime Video.
Four best friends go on an unforgettable journey to see Tom Brady play in Super Bowl LI. Lily Tomlin, Jane Fonda, Rita Moreno, and Sally Field star in this hilarious true story of friendship, fun, and living life to the fullest, no matter your age.
Along with the four leading ladies, the 80 for Brady cast includes Billy Porter, Tom Brady, Rob Gronkowski, Guy Fieri, and Harry Hamlin, among many other familiar faces.
After you watch the movie, be sure to check out the soundtrack which features Dolly Parton, Belinda Carlisle, Cyndi Lauper, Gloria Estefan, and Debbie Harry.