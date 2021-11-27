7 Shows Like Netflix's Emily in Paris to Watch While You Wait for Season 2

Is Emily in Paris incredibly corny? Yes. Is some of the dialogue so bizarrely written and acted it can often make you wonder if aliens are secretly behind this show? Of course. But if that's your jam, we support it. Whether you're hate-watching the Netflix rom-com series, which stars Lily Collins as Emily Cooper, an ambitious millennial who brings an American perspective to the French firm her company recently acquired, or you're a genuine fan, you're probably looking forward to the upcoming second season, which Netflix is releasing on Dec. 22. To help hold you over, we have some recommendations for other shows to watch in the meantime.

We've curated a list of other TV shows that are focused on millennials, romance, or young women discovering new sides of themselves. If you like Emily in Paris, these are the shows you should watch next.

These shows are so much alike that if you told us this was the beginning of a shared universe, we would believe you. Like Emily in Paris, Younger was also created by Darren Star and is a rom-com masquerading as a workplace comedy. It stars Sutton Foster as Liza Miller, a 40-year-old woman who took time off work to raise her daughter and has to lie about her age in order to get her foot back in the door of the publishing world. There are also swoony love interests (Nico Tortorella and Peter Hermann), a powerful woman at work whom Liza tries to befriend (Miriam Shor), much like Emily does with Sylvie (Philippine Leroy Beaulieu), and an outspoken and supremely confident best friend (Debi Mazar). And while Emily is a rising star in the marketing world, Hilary Duff's Kelsey is similarly young and talented as a rising editor in the book world. Fans of Emily in Paris will likely also notice a similar fashion sense linking the two.

Meghann Fahy, Katie Stevens and Aisha Dee, The Bold Type Philippe Bosse, Freeform

Emily is a successful millennial moving up in the world, and we like to think she'd be friends with the women of Freeform's similar dramedy The Bold Type. The show stars Katie Stevens, Aisha Dee, and Meghann Fahy as three twentysomething women working at the fictional fashion magazine Scarlet. Inspired by the life and career of former Cosmopolitan editor-in-chief Joanna Coles, the series explores the challenges young women today face as they attempt to carve out their careers, but it also doesn't shy away from tackling difficult or timely topics. Oh yeah, and there is plenty of romance and relationship drama to go around.

The Carrie Diaries

The CW series The Carrie Diaries was a prequel to Sex and the City, which as previously mentioned was also created by Emily in Paris' Darren Star. But the '80s-set show, which lasted just two seasons, was more innocent than the original series, so if you're looking for something more charming and closer to a coming-of-age tale, look no further than this series that followed a teenaged Carrie Bradshaw (AnnaSophia Robb) as she began an internship in the city, fell in love for the first time, and dealt with heartbreak and family drama. Honestly, it's a shame the show never got the kind of ratings it deserved and wasn't able to exist beyond Carrie's high school years, but the Season 2 finale works well as a series finale, so viewers won't feel as if the story was left incomplete.

Caitlin FitzGerald and Ella Purnell, Sweetbitter Macall Polay/Starz

Much like Emily in Paris, Sweetbitter is a fish-out-of-water story about a young woman navigating her new life and new job in a new place. Unlike Emily in Paris, Tess (Ella Purnell) ends up in New York City and lands a job as a waitress as opposed to a fancy marketing firm. It's like a much darker Emily, and Sweetbitter shows how Tess find herself as she finds a group of friends in her coworkers, explores the culture of the city, and has new romantic relationships.

Mindy Kaling and Chris Messina, The Mindy Project Michael Becker/FOX

Emily in Paris is a romantic comedy inside a workplace comedy, so if that's what you're looking for, check out the Fox-turned-Hulu series The Mindy Project. The show was created by Mindy Kaling, who stars as Dr. Mindy Lahiri, a rom-com obsessed OBGYN who is surrounded by a number of oddball characters and co-workers as she attempts to find love and happiness in New York while achieving professional success. At the heart of the show is Mindy's relationship with Danny Castellano (Chris Messina), who follows the ol' frenemies-to-lovers trope, and we don't dare say much more than that.

Keri Russell, Felicity Frank Ockenfels/Online USA/Getty Images

Emily discovers who she is and what she wants out of life when she leaves the only world she's ever known and moves to Paris, and Felicity Porter (Keri Russell) goes on a similar journey of self-discovery when she leaves California for New York City in this college-set coming-of-age drama created by Matt Reeves and J.J. Abrams. Felicity covers its heroine's four years of college and the emotional ups and downs that accompany growing up, falling in (and out of) love, finding one's true passion, and everything else that comes with becoming an adult.

Brett Dier and Gina Rodriguez, Jane the Virgin Tyler Golden/THE CW

Everyone loves a good love triangle, and The CW's Jane the Virgin, a telenovela about a young woman who is accidentally artificially inseminated, features one of the best love triangles we've seen in years. Over the course of the show's five seasons, Jane Villanueva (Gina Rodriguez) is torn between two men, Rafael (Justin Baldoni) and Michael (Brett Dier), and her relationships with both men will be like catnip to rom-com fans. But the show is also more than that. Like Emily, Jane is at a crossroads in her life, and while viewers usually come for the romance, they stay for the story about a young woman and how she grows as she overcomes obstacles on the way to achieving her dreams.