With FX officially part of the Disney family, TV Guide's favorite network of the 2010s has teamed up with Hulu to give the basic cable network's beloved programs a new and improved streaming home (select new FX productions will also air exclusively as part of FX on Hulu). While many of the shows were already available to stream, they're now all in one place, and a few previously unavailable or hard-to-find shows are now also available at your fingertips. Here are the best shows streaming on FX on Hulu that you should move to the top of your priority streaming list.

Terriers

Canceled after just one season on FX, the criminally under-watched Terriers eventually found a second life streaming on Netflix, but the beloved series hasn't been available to watch without purchase since leaving the streaming service in 2017. Now that the show, which TV Guide named one of the best single-season shows of the 2010s, is available on Hulu, the series should be at the top of viewers' "to watch" lists. Created by Ted Griffin, the series stars Donal Logue and Michael Raymond-James as two small-time amateur private investigators — one a recovering alcoholic and former cop, the other a former thief — trying to stay on the straight and narrow while taking down the man. It has nothing to do with dogs, despite the title and promotional materials, though there is a cute dog in the show.

Man Seeking Woman

The reality of dating is that it's an awkward nightmare. The hyper-reality of dating, according to Simon Rich's comedy Man Seeking Woman, is that it's full of revolting trolls, well-endowed penis monsters, and philandering Santa Clauses. Through three seasons, Rich rips apart the tribulations of courtship through silly metaphor, putting his perfectly cast protagonist Josh (Jay Baruchel) through the relationship wringer via surreal situations that highlight all of our insecurities (and in some of the series' best episodes, flips the script to show dating through the female eyes of his sister). Best yet, Man Seeking Woman knew the end was coming and, despite its reservations about romance, found a way to deliver a happy ending. - Tim Surette

The Shield

When The Shield debuted in 2002, it put FX on the scripted programming map, but it also gave the basic cable network the confidence to invest in more scripted originals by creating a solid foundation for one of the strongest network libraries to date. The Emmy-winning crime drama, created by Shawn Ryan, follows the Strike Team, made up of corrupt cops led by Michael Chiklis' Detective Vic Mackey, as they disregard the law whenever it suits their needs. Sometimes they're in the pursuit of personal objectives, like when they steal money from the Armenian mob, and sometimes they're actually attempting to rid the streets of criminals but have to crack a few skulls to do it. Lasting seven seasons and asking how much we're willing to accept from the men and women who are supposed to keep us safe, the show features one of the best series finales of all time.

Damages

Despite being critically acclaimed and with a pile of Emmy nominations and wins to its name, Damages is frequently overlooked when discussing TV's best shows, as if the world is determined to erase it from the annals of pop culture. The series, which spent three seasons on FX before moving to DirecTV's Audience Network for its final two, is a legal thriller starring Glenn Close as Patty Hewes, a ruthless and chilling lawyer with more layers than an onion, and Rose Byrne as her new protégée, Ellen Parsons. Featuring season-long cases and one of the most impressive supporting casts in recent memory — Timothy Olyphant, Ted Danson, Lily Tomlin, Martin Short, Chris Messina, William Hurt, and Marcia Gay Harden all appear throughout the show's run — the series, which perfectly utilizes shocking glimpses of future events to set the stage for what's to come, is full of surprising twists and turns you'll never see coming. That the show is being erased from our collective memory is an outrage.

Thief

Of all the shows on this list, Thief is probably the one most people have not heard of, but it's definitely worth watching. The six-episode 2006 miniseries stars Andre Braugher as a thief attempting to plan a major heist with his crew while keeping his step-daughter, played by Mae Whitman, out of the way and free from harm. Although the series was well received at the time — Braugher won the Emmy for Outstanding Lead Actor in a Miniseries or Movie for his performance while his co-star Clifton Collins Jr. was nominated for supporting actor — the show ultimately failed to connect with audiences. It's possible that, like Terriers, Thief was just ahead of its time. If the show were to air today, it might have had a better chance of continuing on.

Justified

A contemporary Western adapted for TV by Graham Yost from a short story by legendary author Elmore Leonard, Justified, which came in at No. 4 on TV Guide's best shows of the 2010s, goes down like the smoothest Kentucky bourbon. Featuring some of the best writing on TV, the show stars Timothy Olyphant as U.S. Marshal Raylan Givens, a modern cowboy more than proficient with a firearm, and Walton Goggins as Boyd Crowder, a clever and silver-tongued outlaw. The characters' shared experiences growing up in the crime-ridden hollers of Kentucky — most notably, their time digging coal together — has linked them together forever, while their placements on either side of the law keeps them at odds and locks them in an inescapable battle of wits.

The Riches

The Riches was an unfortunate casualty of the 2007-08 writers' strike, though FX blamed the show's declining ratings when it canceled the comedy-drama after just two seasons. The series stars Eddie Izzard and Minnie Driver as Wayne and Dahlia Malloy, Irish Travellers and con artists who go on the run with their three children (played by Noel Fisher, Shannon Woodward, and Aidan Mitchell) after stealing money from the extended Malloy clan during an aborted arranged marriage. They eventually assume the identities of a wealthy couple they accidentally kill in a car accident in order to attempt to live the American dream, a decision that has a number of unexpected consequences and reveals a new set of problems for each of the family members.