Anna Sawai, Shogun; D'Pharaoh Woon-A-Tai, Reservation Dogs; Quinta Brunson, Abbott Elementary; Jonathan Bailey, Fellow Travelers FX, ABC, Showtime

The 2024 Emmy Award nominations are here. If you're thinking, "But the Emmys just happened," you'd be right — the last Emmys ceremony took place in January after being postponed due to the 2023 writers and actors strikes. But now we're back! The most nominated show of the year is Shōgun, which landed 25 nods, while The Bear picked up 23, and Only Murders in the Building received 21. It's a beautiful day to have a show on Hulu.

In the drama category, Donald Glover's Mr. and Mrs. Smith had a strong showing, and The Morning Show got its first Best Drama Series nomination after three seasons. Over on the comedy side, Reservation Dogs secured a Best Comedy Series nomination for its final season, What We Do in the Shadows MVP Matt Berry landed a nomination for his performance, and Girls5eva deservedly earned some love in Best Writing for a Comedy Series. And in the limited series category, Lily Gladstone and Kali Reis made history as the first Indigenous women to be nominated for acting Emmys, for their performances in Under the Bridge and True Detective: Night Country, respectively.

The 76th Primetime Emmy Awards will air live on Sunday, Sept. 15 at 8 p.m. ET on ABC.

Here's the list of the major 2024 Emmy nominations.

Best Drama Series

The Crown (Netflix)

Fallout (Prime Video)

The Gilded Age (HBO)

The Morning Show (Apple TV+)

Mr. and Mrs. Smith (Prime Video)

Shōgun (FX)

Slow Horses (Apple TV+)

3 Body Problem (Netflix)

Best Actress in a Drama Series

Jennifer Aniston (The Morning Show)

Carrie Coon (The Gilded Age)

Maya Erskine (Mr. and Mrs. Smith)

Anna Sawai (Shōgun)

Imelda Staunton (The Crown)

Reese Witherspoon (The Morning Show)

Best Actor in a Drama Series

Idris Elba (Hijack)

Donald Glover (Mr. and Mrs. Smith)

Walton Goggins (Fallout)

Gary Oldman (Slow Horses)

Hiroyuki Sanada (Shōgun)

Dominic West (The Crown)

Best Supporting Actress in a Drama Series

Christine Baranski (The Gilded Age)

Nicole Beharie (The Morning Show)

Elizabeth Debicki (The Crown)

Greta Lee (The Morning Show)

Lesley Manville (The Crown)

Karen Pittman (The Morning Show)

Holland Taylor (The Morning Show)

Best Supporting Actor in a Drama Series

Tadanobu Asano (Shōgun)

Billy Crudup (The Morning Show)

Mark Duplass (The Morning Show)

Jon Hamm (The Morning Show)

Takehiro Hira (Shōgun)

Jack Lowden (Slow Horses)

Jonathan Pryce (The Crown)

Best Comedy Series

Abbott Elementary (ABC)

The Bear (FX)

Curb Your Enthusiasm (HBO/Max)

Hacks (HBO/Max)

Only Murders in the Building (Hulu)

Palm Royale (Apple TV+)

Reservation Dogs (FX)

What We Do in the Shadows (FX)

Best Actress in a Comedy Series

Quinta Brunson (Abbott Elementary)

Ayo Edebiri (The Bear)

Selena Gomez (Only Murders in the Building)

Maya Rudolph (Loot)

Jean Smart (Hacks)

Kristen Wiig (Palm Royale)



Best Actor in a Comedy Series

Matt Berry (What We Do in the Shadows)

Larry David (Curb Your Enthusiasm)

Steve Martin (Only Murders in the Building)

Martin Short (Only Murders in the Building)

Jeremy Allen White (The Bear)

D'Pharaoh Woon-A-Tai (Reservation Dogs)

Best Supporting Actress in a Comedy Series

Carol Burnett (Palm Royale)

Liza Colón-Zayas (The Bear)

Hannah Einbinder (Hacks)

Janelle James (Abbott Elementary)

Sheryl Lee Ralph (Abbott Elementary)

Meryl Streep (Only Murders in the Building)

Best Supporting Actor in a Comedy Series

Lionel Boyce (The Bear)

Paul W. Downs (Hacks)

Ebon Moss-Bachrach (The Bear)

Paul Rudd (Only Murders in the Building)

Tyler James Williams (Abbott Elementary)

Bowen Yang (Saturday Night Live)

Best Limited or Anthology Series

Baby Reindeer (Netflix)

Fargo (FX)

Lessons in Chemistry (Apple TV+)

Ripley (Netflix)

True Detective: Night Country (HBO)

Best Actress in a Limited or Anthology Series or TV Movie

Jodie Foster (True Detective: Night Country)

Brie Larson (Lessons in Chemistry)

Juno Temple (Fargo)

Sofía Vergara (Griselda)

Naomi Watts (Feud: Capote vs. the Swans)

Best Actor in a Limited or Anthology Series or TV Movie

Matt Bomer (Fellow Travelers)

Richard Gadd (Baby Reindeer)

Jon Hamm (Fargo)

Tom Hollander (Feud: Capote vs. the Swans)

Andrew Scott (Ripley)

Best Supporting Actress in a Limited or Anthology Series or TV Movie

Dakota Fanning (Ripley)

Lily Gladstone (Under the Bridge)

Jessica Gunning (Baby Reindeer)

Aja Naomi King (Lessons in Chemistry)

Diane Lane (Feud: Capote vs. the Swans)

Nava Mau (Baby Reindeer)

Kali Reis (True Detective: Night Country)

Best Supporting Actor in a Limited or Anthology Series or TV Movie

Jonathan Bailey (Fellow Travelers)

Robert Downey Jr. (The Sympathizer)

Tom Goodman-Hill (Baby Reindeer)

John Hawkes (True Detective: Night Country)

Lamorne Morris (Fargo)

Lewis Pullman (Lessons in Chemistry)

Treat Williams (Feud: Capote vs. the Swans)

Best Writing for a Comedy Series

Abbott Elementary (ABC) — "Career Day," Quinta Brunson

The Bear (FX) — "Fishes," Joanna Calo

Girls5Eva (Netflix) — "Orlando," Meredith Scardino and Sam Means

Hacks (HBO/Max) — "Bulletproof," Lucia Aniello, Paul W. Downs, and Jen Statsky

The Other Two (HBO/Max) — "Brooke Hosts a Night of Undeniable Good," Chris Kelly and Sarah Schneider

What We Do in the Shadows (FX) — "Pride Parade," Jake Bende and Zach Dunn

Best Writing for a Drama Series

The Crown (Netflix) — "Ritz," Peter Morgan and Meriel Sheibani-Clare

Fallout (Prime Video) — "The End," Geneva Robertson-Dworet and Graham Wagner

Mr. and Mrs. Smith (Prime Video) — "First Date," Francesca Sloane and Donald Glover

Shōgun (FX) — "Anjin," Rachel Kondo and Justin Marks

Shōgun (FX) — "Crimson Sky," Rachel Kondo and Caillin Puente

Slow Horses (Apple TV+) — "Negotiating with Tigers," Will Smith

Best Writing for a Limited or Anthology Series or TV Movie

Baby Reindeer (Netflix) — Richard Gadd

Black Mirror (Netflix) — "Joan Is Awful," Charlie Brooker

Fargo (FX) — "The Tragedy of the Commons," Noah Hawley

Fellow Travelers (Showtime) — "You're Wonderful," Ron Nyswaner

Ripley (Netflix) — Steven Zaillian

True Detective: Night Country (HBO/Max) — "Part 6," Issa López

Best Directing for a Comedy Series

Abbott Elementary (ABC) — "Party," Randall Einhorn

The Bear (FX) — "Fishes," Christopher Storer

The Bear (FX) — "Honeydew," Ramy Youssef

The Gentlemen (Netflix) — "Refined Aggression," Guy Ritchie

Hacks (HBO/Max) — "Bulletproof," Lucia Aniello

The Ms. Pat Show (BET+) — "I'm the Pappy," Mary Lou Belli

Best Directing for a Drama Series

The Crown (Netflix) — "Sleep, Dearie Sleep," Stephen Daldry

The Morning Show (Apple TV+) — "The Overview Effect," Mimi Leder

Mr. and Mrs. Smith (Prime Video) — "First Date," Hiro Murai

Shōgun (FX) — "Crimson Sky," Frederick E.O. Toye

Slow Horses (Apple TV+) — "Strange Games," Saul Metzstein

Winning Time: The Rise of the Lakers Dynasty (HBO/Max) — "Beat L.A.," Salli Richardson-Whitfield

Best Directing for a Limited or Anthology Series or TV Movie

Baby Reindeer (Netflix) — "Episode 4," Weronika Tofilska

Fargo (FX) — "The Tragedy of the Commons," Noah Hawley

Feud: Capote vs. The Swans (FX) — "Pilot," Gus Van Sant

Lessons in Chemistry (Apple TV+) — "Poirot," Millicent Shelton

Ripley (Netflix) — Steven Zaillian

True Detective: Night Country (HBO/Max) — Issa López

Best Talk Series

The Daily Show (Comedy Central)

Jimmy Kimmel Live! (ABC)

Late Night with Seth Meyers (NBC)

The Late Show with Stephen Colbert (CBS)

Best Reality Competition

The Amazing Race (CBS)

RuPaul's Drag Race (MTV)

Top Chef (Bravo)

The Traitors (Peacock)

The Voice (NBC)

Best Television Movie

Mr. Monk's Last Case: A Monk Movie (Peacock)

Quiz Lady (Hulu)

Red, White & Royal Blue (Prime Video)

Scoop (Netflix)

Unfrosted (Netflix)

Best Guest Actress in a Drama Series

Michaela Coel (Mr. and Mrs. Smith)

Claire Foy (The Crown)

Marcia Gay Harden (The Morning Show)

Sarah Paulson (Mr. and Mrs. Smith)

Parker Posey (Mr. and Mrs. Smith)

Best Guest Actor in a Drama Series

Nestor Carbonell (Shōgun)

Paul Dano (Mr. and Mrs. Smith)

Tracy Letts (Winning Time: The Rise of the Lakers Dynasty)

Jonathan Pryce (Slow Horses)

John Turturro (Mr. and Mrs. Smith)

Best Guest Actress in a Comedy Series

Olivia Colman (The Bear)

Jamie Lee Curtis (The Bear)

Kaitlin Olson (Hacks)

Da'Vine Joy Randolph (Only Murders in the Building)

Maya Rudolph (Saturday Night Live)

Kristen Wiig (Saturday Night Live)

Best Guest Actor in a Comedy Series

Jon Bernthal (The Bear)

Matthew Broderick (Only Murders in the Building)

Ryan Gosling (Saturday Night Live)

Christopher Lloyd (Hacks)

Bob Odenkirk (The Bear)

Will Poulter (The Bear)

For a full list of Emmy nominations, head to the official Emmys website.