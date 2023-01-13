Awards season is officially upon us, and music lovers are gearing up for the 65th Grammy Awards, which are next on the schedule. The glamorous night is always filled with top artists and industry talent showing off their best looks on the red carpet before the Recording Academy doles out awards for the year's musical achievements.

This year, Beyoncé leads all contenders with nine nominations. The artist's seventh studio album, Renaissance, debuted at No, 1 on the US Billboard 200 chart, and has gone on to be certified platinum. Renaissance was named the Best Album of 2022 by Los Angeles Times, The New York Times, NPR, Pitchfork, and Rolling Stone. Renaissance is the first installment of a trilogy project, so the Beyhive has a lot to look forward to in the coming years.

Other leading artists up for Grammys this year include Kendrick Lamar with eight nominations, and Adele and Brandi Carlile who each have seven nominations.

Here's everything we know about the 2023 Grammy Awards, including who's hosting, who's performing, and how to watch from home.

Silk Sonic, 64th Annual Grammy Awards Getty Images

When are the 2023 Grammys?

The 65th Grammy Awards take place Sunday, Feb. 5, 2023, airing live from 8:00-11:30 p.m. ET/5:00-8:30 p.m. at the Crypto.com Arena (formerly the Staples Center) in Los Angeles.

Who is hosting the 2023 Grammys?

Comedian Trevor Noah will return as host for the third year in a row (LL Cool J is the only other person to host the Grammys three consecutive times in the last 30 years). The TV personality and comedian is fresh off his seven-season hosting gig on The Daily Show, and is currently in a 28-city North American stand-up tour. With two previous years' experience, Noah knows what it takes to host the ceremony.

"A good host is somebody who keeps the show moving in the right direction, makes sure that they bring the audience into what's happening, engages and entertains everybody who's in the room and really turns it into a party," Noah told Billboard. "Everyone is there to have a good time. It's an awards show, but it's also one of the greatest concerts you'll ever get the opportunity to go to."

Who is performing at the 2023 Grammys?

No performers have been announced yet, but names should start getting released soon. We'll update when they're available.

Who are the 2023 Grammy nominees?

As previously mentioned, Beyoncé leads all nominees with nine noms. Other nominees (and potential performers) include superstars like ABBA, Adele, Harry Styles, and Mary J. Blige. Here are the nominees in the Big 4 categories.

Record of the Year

"Don't Shut Me Down," ABBA

"Easy on Me," Adele

"BREAK MY SOUL," Beyoncé

"Good Morning Gorgeous," Mary J. Blige

"You And Me On The Rock," Brandy Carlile

"Woman," Doja Cat

"Bad Habit," Steve Lacy

"The Heart Part 5," Kendrick Lamar

"About Damn Time," Lizzo

"As It Was," Harry Styles

Album of the Year

Voyage, ABBA

30, Adele

Un Verano Sin Ti, Bad Bunny

RENAISSANCE, Beyoncé

Good Morning Gorgeous (Deluxe), Mary J. Blige

In These Silent Days, Brandi Carlile

Music Of The Spheres, Coldplay

Mr. Morale & The Big Steppers, Kendrick Lamar

Special, Lizzo

Harry's House, Harry Styles

Song of the Year

"abcdefu," GAYLE

"About Damn Time," Lizzo

"All Too Well (10 Minute Version) (The Short Film)," Taylor Swift

"As It Was," Harry Styles

"Bad Habit," Steve Lacey

"BREAK MY SOUL," Beyoncé

"Easy On Me," Adele

"GOD DID," DJ Khaled Featuring Rick Ross, Lil Wayne, Jay-Z, John Legend & Fridayy

Best New Artist

Anitta

Omar Apollo

DOMi & JD Beck

Muni Long

Samara Joy

Latto

Måneskin

Tobe Nwigwe

Molly Tuttle

Wet Leg

Here's the full list of nominees.

How to watch the 2023 Grammys

The 2023 Grammys will be broadcast live on CBS and stream live and on demand on Paramount+.