Beyoncé, Kendrick Lamar, and more are all up for awards on Music's Big Night
Awards season is officially upon us, and music lovers are gearing up for the 65th Grammy Awards, which are next on the schedule. The glamorous night is always filled with top artists and industry talent showing off their best looks on the red carpet before the Recording Academy doles out awards for the year's musical achievements.
This year, Beyoncé leads all contenders with nine nominations. The artist's seventh studio album, Renaissance, debuted at No, 1 on the US Billboard 200 chart, and has gone on to be certified platinum. Renaissance was named the Best Album of 2022 by Los Angeles Times, The New York Times, NPR, Pitchfork, and Rolling Stone. Renaissance is the first installment of a trilogy project, so the Beyhive has a lot to look forward to in the coming years.
Other leading artists up for Grammys this year include Kendrick Lamar with eight nominations, and Adele and Brandi Carlile who each have seven nominations.
Here's everything we know about the 2023 Grammy Awards, including who's hosting, who's performing, and how to watch from home.
The 65th Grammy Awards take place Sunday, Feb. 5, 2023, airing live from 8:00-11:30 p.m. ET/5:00-8:30 p.m. at the Crypto.com Arena (formerly the Staples Center) in Los Angeles.
Comedian Trevor Noah will return as host for the third year in a row (LL Cool J is the only other person to host the Grammys three consecutive times in the last 30 years). The TV personality and comedian is fresh off his seven-season hosting gig on The Daily Show, and is currently in a 28-city North American stand-up tour. With two previous years' experience, Noah knows what it takes to host the ceremony.
"A good host is somebody who keeps the show moving in the right direction, makes sure that they bring the audience into what's happening, engages and entertains everybody who's in the room and really turns it into a party," Noah told Billboard. "Everyone is there to have a good time. It's an awards show, but it's also one of the greatest concerts you'll ever get the opportunity to go to."
No performers have been announced yet, but names should start getting released soon. We'll update when they're available.
As previously mentioned, Beyoncé leads all nominees with nine noms. Other nominees (and potential performers) include superstars like ABBA, Adele, Harry Styles, and Mary J. Blige. Here are the nominees in the Big 4 categories.
Here's the full list of nominees.
The 2023 Grammys will be broadcast live on CBS and stream live and on demand on Paramount+.