Saturday, Feb. 5

2:45 a.m. ET: Women's 7.5km + 7.5km Skiathlon (Gold Medal Event)



Sunday, Feb. 6

2 a.m. ET: Men's 15km + 15km Skiathlon (Gold Medal Event)



Tuesday, Feb. 8

3 a.m. ET: Women's Sprint Free Qualification

3:50 a.m. ET: Men's Sprint Free Qualification

5:30 a.m. ET: Women's Sprint Free Quarterfinals

5:55 a.m. ET: Men's Sprint Free Quarterfinals

6:25 a.m. ET: Women's Sprint Free Semifinals

6:35 a.m. ET: Men's Sprint Free Semifinals

6:47 a.m. ET: Women's Sprint Free Final (Gold Medal Event)

7 a.m. ET: Men's Sprint Free Final (Gold Medal Event)



Thursday, Feb. 10

2 a.m. ET: Women's 10km Classic (Gold Medal Event)



Friday, Feb. 11

2 a.m. ET: Men's 15km Classic (Gold Medal Event)



Saturday, Feb. 12

2:30 a.m. ET: Women's 4x5km Relay (Gold Medal Event)



Sunday, Feb. 13

2 a.m. ET: Men's 4x10km Relay (Gold Medal Event)



Wednesday, Feb. 16

4 a.m. ET: Women's Sprint Classic Semifinals

5 a.m. ET: Men's Team Sprint Classic Semifinals

6 a.m. ET: Women's Team Sprint Classic Final (Gold Medal Event)

6:30 a.m. ET: Men's Team Sprint Classic Final (Gold Medal Event)



Saturday, Feb. 19

1 a.m. ET: Men's 50km Mass Start Free (Gold Medal Event)



Sunday, Feb. 20

1:30 a.m. ET: Women's 30km Mass Start Free (Gold Medal Event)



Jump to: Alpine Skiing, Biathlon, Bobsleigh, Cross-Country Skiing, Curling, Figure Skating, Freestyle Skiing, Hockey, Nordic Combined, Short Track Speed Skating, Skeleton, Ski Jumping, Snowboarding, Speed Skating

Wednesday, Feb. 2

8:05 p.m. ET: Mixed Doubles Round Robin Session 2 (AUS vs CHN)

8:05 p.m. ET: Mixed Doubles Round Robin Session 2 (SWE vs CZE)

8:05 p.m. ET: Mixed Doubles Round Robin Session 2 (USA vs ITA)

8:05 p.m. ET: Mixed Doubles Round Robin Session 2 (GBR vs CAN)



Thursday, Feb. 3

1:05 a.m. ET: Mixed Doubles Round Robin Session 3 (ITA vs SUI)

1:05 a.m. ET: Mixed Doubles Round Robin Session 3 (USA vs NOR)

7:05 a.m. ET: Mixed Doubles Round Robin Session 4 (NOR vs CAN)

7:05 a.m. ET: Mixed Doubles Round Robin Session 4 (SUI vs GBR)

7:05 a.m. ET: Mixed Doubles Round Robin Session 4 (CHN vs SWE)

7:05 a.m. ET: Mixed Doubles Round Robin Session (CZE vs AUS)

7:35 p.m. ET: Mixed Doubles Round Robin Session 5 (SWE vs AUS)

7:35 p.m. ET: Mixed Doubles Round Robin Session 5 (CAN vs SUI)

7:35 p.m. ET: Mixed Doubles Round Robin Session 5 (ITA vs NOR)



Friday Feb. 4

12:35 a.m. ET: Mixed Doubles Round Robin Session 6 (CZE vs ITA)

12:35 a.m. ET: Mixed Doubles Round Robin Session 6 (CHN vs CAN)

12:35 a.m. ET: Mixed Doubles Round Robin Session 6 (GBR vs AUS)

12:35 a.m. ET: Mixed Doubles Round Robin Session 6 (SWE vs USA)

8:05 p.m. ET: Mixed Doubles Round Robin Session 7 (AUS vs NOR)

8:05 p.m. ET: Mixed Doubles Round Robin Session 7 (SUI vs SWE)



Saturday, Feb. 5

1:05 a.m. ET: Mixed Doubles Round Robin Session 8 (CHN vs USA)

1:05 a.m. ET: Mixed Doubles Round Robin Session 8 (CZE vs GBR)

1:05 a.m. ET: Mixed Doubles Round Robin Session 8 (SWE vs CAN)

1:05 a.m. ET: Mixed Doubles Round Robin Session 8 (AUS vs ITA)

7:05 a.m. ET: Mixed Doubles Round Robin Session 9 (GBR vs ITA)

7:05 a.m. ET: Mixed Doubles Round Robin Session 9 (NOR vs CHN)

7:05 a.m. ET: Mixed Doubles Round Robin Session 9 (CZE vs SUI)

7:05 a.m. ET: Mixed Doubles Round Robin Session 9 (USA vs CAN)

8:05 p.m. ET: Mixed Doubles Round Robin Session 10 (USA vs CZE)

8:05 p.m. ET: Mixed Doubles Round Robin Session 10 (GBR vs CHN)



Sunday, Feb. 6

1:05 a.m. ET: Mixed Doubles Round Robin Session 11 (NOR vs SWE)

1:05 a.m. ET: Mixed Doubles Round Robin Session 11 (AUS vs SUI)

1:05 a.m. ET: Mixed Doubles Round Robin Session 11 (ITA vs CHN)

1:05 a.m. ET: Mixed Doubles Round Robin Session 11 (CAN vs CZE)

7:05 a.m. ET: Mixed Doubles Round Robin Session 12 (CAN vs AUS)

7:05 a.m. ET: Mixed Doubles Round Robin Session 12 (ITA vs SWE)

7:05 a.m. ET: Mixed Doubles Round Robin Session 12 (SUI vs USA)

7:05 a.m. ET: Mixed Doubles Round Robin Session 12 (NOR vs GBR)

8:05 p.m. ET: Mixed Doubles Round Robin Session 13 (SUI vs NOR)

8:05 p.m. ET: Mixed Doubles Round Robin Session 13 (CAN vs ITA)

8:05 p.m. ET: Mixed Doubles Round Robin Session 13 (USA vs GBR)

8:05 p.m. ET: Mixed Doubles Round Robin Session 13 (CZE vs CHN)



Monday, Feb. 7

7:05 a.m. ET: Mixed Doubles Semi-Final

7:05 a.m. ET: Mixed Doubles Semi-Final



Tuesday, Feb. 8

1:05 a.m. ET: Mixed Doubles Bronze Medal Game (Bronze Medal Event)

7:05 a.m. ET: Mixed Doubles Gold Medal Game (Gold Medal Event)



Wednesday, Feb 9

7:05 a.m. ET: Men's Round Robin Session 1 (DEN vs CAN)

7:05 a.m. ET: Men's Round Robin Session 1 (USA vs ROC)

7:05 a.m. ET: Men's Round Robin Session 1 (NOR vs SUI)

7:05 a.m. ET: Men's Round Robin Session 1 (CHN vs SWE)

8:05 p.m. ET: Women's Round Robin Session 1 (GBR vs SUI)

8:05 p.m. ET: Women's Round Robin Session 1 (DEN vs CHN)

8:05 p.m. ET: Women's Round Robin Session 1 (SWE vs JPN)



Thursday, Feb. 10

1:05 a.m. ET: Men's Round Robin Session 2 (USA vs SWE)

1:05 a.m. ET: Men's Round Robin Session 2 (NOR vs CAN)

1:05 a.m. ET: Men's Round Robin Session 2 (CHN vs ROC)

1:05 a.m. ET: Men's Round Robin Session 2 (GBR vs ITA)

7:05 a.m. ET: Women's Round Robin Session 2 (CAN vs KOR)

7:05 a.m. ET: Women's Round Robin Session 2 (SWE vs GBR)

7:05 a.m. ET: Women's Round Robin Session 2 (USA vs DEN)

7:05 a.m. ET: Women's Round Robin Session 2 (CHN vs SUI)

8:05 p.m. ET: Men's Round Robin Session 3 (SUI vs ROC)

8:05 p.m. ET: Men's Round Robin Session 3 (GBR vs USA)

8:05 p.m. ET: Men's Round Robin Session 3 (SWE vs ITA)

8:05 p.m. ET: Men's Round Robin Session 3 (DEN vs CHN)



Friday, Feb. 11

1:05 a.m. ET: Women's Round Robin Session 3 (USA vs CHN)

1:05 a.m. ET: Women's Round Robin Session 3 (CAN vs JPN)

1:05 a.m. ET: Women's Round Robin Session 3 (SUI vs ROC)

1:05 a.m. ET: Women's Round Robin Session 3 (KOR vs GBR)

7:05 a.m. ET: Men's Round Robin Session 4 (ROC vs DEN)

7:05 a.m. ET: Men's Round Robin Session 4 (GBR vs NOR)

7:05 a.m. ET: Men's Round Robin Session 4 (CAN vs SUI)

8:05 p.m. ET: Women's Round Robin Session 4 (SWE vs CAN)

8:05 p.m. ET: Women's Round Robin Session 4 (KOR vs ROC)

8:05 p.m. ET: Women's Round Robin Session 4 (JPN vs DEN)



Saturday, Feb. 12

1:05 a.m. ET: Men's Round Robin Session 5 (ITA vs CHN)

1:05 a.m. ET: Men's Round Robin Session 5 (CAN vs SWE)

1:05 a.m. ET: Men's Round Robin Session 5 (DEN vs SUI)

1:05 a.m. ET: Men's Round Robin Session 5 (USA vs NOR)

7:05 a.m. ET: Women's Round Robin Session 5 (ROC vs JPN)

7:05 a.m. ET: Women's Round Robin Session 5 (DEN vs SUI)

7:05 a.m. ET: Women's Round Robin Session 5 (GBR vs USA)

7:05 a.m. ET: Women's Round Robin Session 5 (SWE vs CHN)

8:05 p.m. ET: Men's Round Robin Session 6 (NOR vs SWE)

8:05 p.m. ET: Men's Round Robin Session 6 (CHN vs GBR)

8:05 p.m. ET: Men's Round Robin Session 6 (USA vs CAN)

8:05 p.m. ET: Men's Round Robin Session 6 (ITA vs ROC)



Sunday, Feb. 13

1:05 a.m. ET: Women's Round Robin Session 6 (DEN vs GBR)

1:05 a.m. ET: Women's Round Robin Session 6 (USA vs SWE)

1:05 a.m. ET: Women's Round Robin Session 6 (KOR vs CHN)

1:05 a.m. ET: Women's Round Robin Session 6 (SUI vs CAN)

7:05 a.m. ET: Men's Round Robin Session 7 (GBR vs DEN)

7:05 a.m. ET: Men's Round Robin Session 7 (SUI vs ITA)

7:05 a.m. ET: Men's Round Robin Session 7 (CHN vs USA)

8:05 p.m. ET: Women's Round Robin Session 7 (CHN vs JPN)

8:05 p.m. ET: Women's Round Robin Session 7 (CAN vs ROC)

8:05 p.m. ET: Women's Round Robin Session 7 (USA vs KOR)



Monday, Feb 14

1:05 a.m. ET: Men's Round Robin Session 8 (CAN vs ITA)

1:05 a.m. ET: Men's Round Robin Session 8 (DEN vs NOR)

1:05 a.m. ET: Men's Round Robin Session 8 (ROC vs SWE)

7:05 a.m. ET: Women's Round Robin Session 8 (SUI vs SWE)

7:05 a.m. ET: Women's Round Robin Session 8 (GBR vs CAN)

7:05 a.m. ET: Women's Round Robin Session 8 (JPN vs KOR)

7:05 a.m. ET: Women's Round Robin Session 8 (DEN vs ROC)

8:05 p.m. ET: Men's Round Robin Session 9 (ROC vs NOR)

8:05 p.m. ET: Men's Round Robin Session 9 (CAN vs CHN)

8:05 p.m. ET: Men's Round Robin Session 9 (SWE vs DEN)



Tuesday, Feb. 15

1:05 a.m. ET: Women's Round Robin Session 9 (SWE vs DEN)

1:05 a.m. ET: Women's Round Robin Session 9 (CHN vs ROC)

1:05 a.m. ET: Women's Round Robin Session 9 (USA vs SUI)

1:05 a.m. ET: Women's Round Robin Session 9 (GBR vs JPN)

7:05 a.m. ET: Men's Round Robin Session 10 (SWE vs GBR)

7:05 a.m. ET: Men's Round Robin Session 10 (ITA vs USA)

7:05 a.m. ET: Men's Round Robin Session 10 (NOR vs CHN)

7:05 a.m. ET: Men's Round Robin Session 10 (ROC vs CAN)

8:05 p.m. ET: Women's Round Robin Session 10 (CAN vs USA)

8:05 p.m. ET: Women's Round Robin Session 10 (SUI vs KOR)

8:05 p.m. ET: Women's Round Robin Session 10 (CHN vs GBR)



Wednesday, Feb. 16

1:05 a.m. ET: Men's Round Robin Session 11 (GBR vs ROC)

1:05 a.m. ET: Men's Round Robin Session 11 (ITA vs DEN)

1:05 a.m. ET: Men's Round Robin Session 11 (CHN vs SUI)

7:05 a.m. ET: Women's Round Robin Session 11 (KOR vs DEN)

7:05 a.m. ET: Women's Round Robin Session 11 (JPN vs USA)

7:05 a.m. ET: Women's Round Robin Session 11 (ROC vs SWE)

7:05 a.m. ET: Women's Round Robin Session 11 (CAN vs CHN)

8:05 p.m. ET: Men's Round Robin Session 12 (DEN vs USA)

8:05 p.m. ET: Men's Round Robin Session 12 (SWE vs SUI)

8:05 p.m. ET: Men's Round Robin Session 12 (CAN vs GBR)

8:05 p.m. ET: Men's Round Robin Session 12 (NOR vs ITA)



Thursday, Feb. 17

1:05 a.m. ET: Women's Round Robin Session 12 (JPN vs SUI)

1:05 a.m. ET: Women's Round Robin Session 12 (ROC vs GBR)

1:05 a.m. ET: Women's Round Robin Session 12 (DEN vs CAN

1:05 a.m. ET: Women's Round Robin Session 12 (KOR vs SWE)

7:05 a.m. ET: Men's Semi-Final

7:05 a.m. ET: Men's Semi-Final



Friday, Feb. 18

1:05 a.m. ET: Men's Bronze Medal Game (Bronze Medal Event)

7:05 a.m. ET: Women's Semi-Final

7:05 a.m. ET: Women's Semi-Final



Saturday, Feb. 19

1:05 a.m. ET: Men's Gold Medal Game (Gold Medal Event)

7:05 a.m. ET: Women's Bronze Medal Game (Bronze Medal Event)



Sunday, Feb. 20

1:05 a.m. ET: Women's Gold Medal Game (Gold Medal Event)



Jump to: Alpine Skiing, Biathlon, Bobsleigh, Cross-Country Skiing, Curling, Figure Skating, Freestyle Skiing, Hockey, Nordic Combined, Short Track Speed Skating, Skeleton, Ski Jumping, Snowboarding, Speed Skating

Figure Skating