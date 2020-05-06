Though the Peabody Awards aren't holding an in-person ceremony this year — yet another live event canceled due to coronavirus concerns — the statues are still being awarded to the compelling and empowering stories of 2019. The Peabody Awards Board of Jurors announced this year's list of nominees on Wednesday, May 6.

Nominees include crowd pleasers like Stranger Things and critical darlings like Watchmen, Fleabag, Unbelievable, and Ramy. The Peabody Awards Board said in a statement that this year's nominees shone a light on the criminal justice system, repercussions of the #MeToo movement, and immigrant rights.

"Peabody is proud to champion this year's nominees who inspire our connection, provoke our thinking and delight our senses," said Jeffrey P. Jones, executive director of Peabody. "From the communal strength of black women to the eminence of science to the conviction of those who speak up, these stories and their creators celebrate the diversity of human experience and of our democracy. Amidst the challenges of our present moment, we can find empathy, entertainment and truth in these nominees."

The 2020 Peabodys had been scheduled for June 18, but there's no word yet on whether the Awards Board still plans to announce the winners — albeit virtually — on the same date. In the meantime, here's the full list of nominees.



ENTERTAINMENT

Chernobyl (HBO)

David Makes Man (Own)

Dickinson (Apple+)

Fleabag (Amazon Prime)

Float (Disney+)

Good Omens (Prime Video)

Our Boys (HBO)

Ramy (Hulu)

Stranger Things (Netflix)

Succession (HBO)

Unbelievable (Netflix)

Watchmen (HBO)

When They See Us (Netflix)

DOCUMENTARIES

16 Shots (Showtime)

American Factory (Netflix)

Apollo 11 (CNN)

For Sama (PBS)

Independent Lens: HALE COUNTY THIS MORNING, THIS EVENING (PBS)

Learning to Skateboard in a Warzone (if you're a girl) (A&E)

Leaving Neverland (HBO)

One Child Nation (Prime Video)

POV: América (PBS)

POV: Inventing Tomorrow (PBS)

POV: Midnight Traveler (PBS)

POV: Roll Red Roll (PBS)

POV: The Distant Barking of Dogs (PBS)

POV: The Silence of Others (PBS)

Sea of Shadows (National Geographic)

Surviving R. Kelly (Lifetime)

The Edge of Democracy (Netflix)

True Justice: Bryan Stevenson's Fight for Equality (HBO)

Warrior Women (WORLD Channel)

Wu-Tang Clan: Of Mics And Men (Showtime)

NEWS

"A Different Kind of Force: Policing Mental Illness" (NBC News)

"American Betrayal" (NBC/MSNBC)

"Capitol Hill Controversy" (WTVF-TV)

"Coal's Deadly Dust" (PBS)

"Flint's Deadly Water" (PBS/WGBH)

"Police. Arrest" (Now News)

"Real Sports with Bryant Gumbel: Raced to Death--The Plight of the American Thoroughbred" (HBO)

"The Hidden Workforce: Undocumented in America" (CNN)

"The Invisibles" (NBC5/KXAS-TV)

"Unwarranted" (WBBM-TV)

PODCASTS AND RADIO

"70 Million" (Lantigua Williams & Co.)

"Dolly Parton's America" (WNYC)

"Finding Fred" (iHeart Media)

"Gangster Capitalism: The College Admissions Scandal" (C130 Originals)

"Gospel Roots of Rock and Soul" (WXPN)

"Have You Heard George's Podcast?" (BBC Sounds)

"Headlong: Running From 'Cops'" (Stitcher)

"In The Dark: The Path Home" (APM Reports)

"Silencing Science" (Public radio, Reveal)

"Stonewall OutLoud" (NPR)

"The Catch and Kill Podcast with Ronan Farrow" (Pineapple Street Studios)

"The Refuge" (Montana Public Radio)

PUBLIC SERVICE

Border Hustle (The Texas Tribune and Time)

Detained (The Guardian)

Long Island Divided (Newsday)

CHILDREN'S AND YOUTH

Molly of Denali (PBS Kids)

Treasure Island 2020 (BYUradio)