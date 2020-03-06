Editor's note: This story was originally published in the wake of the 2016 election. It feels necessary again in light of recent events. Take comfort where you can.

Coach Eric Taylor (Kyle Chandler) is an inspiration on and off the football field, and today there are some of you who may need a bit of a pep talk. Thank goodness the Friday Night Lights coach is always ready and willing to be there for us when we need words of encouragement.

Here are some of Coach's best speeches and quotes to help you get through the day.

1. We will all fall

"It is these times, it is this pain that allows us to look inside ourselves "





2. Strive to be better

"That's what character is: It's in the try."





3. This battle is not over

"Every man at some point in his life is going to lose a battle. He is going to fight and he is going to lose. But what makes him a man, is that in the midst of that battle he does not lose himself. This game is not over. This battle is not over."

Feel free to change man to any number of words to fit who you are.





4. Don't start giving up

Photo: NBC





5. Don't just stand by





6. You get one chance

Photo: NBC





7. You know this one by now

First published: Nov. 2016