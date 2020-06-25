The BET Awards are turning 20 this year. The annual awards show, which celebrates Black artists, entertainers, and athletes, will mark the milestone with a virtual ceremony hosted by Insecure star Amanda Seales. The 2020 BET Awards air on Sunday, June 28 at 8/7c.

This year, Drake leads the pack with six nominations, including nods for Best Male Hip Hop Artist, Video of the Year, and double nominations for Best Collaboration and Viewer's Choice. Also heavily nominated are Megan Thee Stallion and Roddy Ricch, who each boast five nominations, while Beyoncé, Nicki Minaj, Chris Brown, Lizzo, and DaBaby scored four nominations each. The night will also feature several megastar performers and big appearances. Find out everything you need to know about this year's BET Awards right here.





How do I watch the 2020 BET Awards?

The 2020 BET Awards awards will air live on BET, BET Her, and CBS on Sunday, June 28 at 8/7c. Internationally, the show will be simulcast on BET Africa on Monday, June 29 at 2 a.m. CAT, with international broadcasts following in the U.K. on June 29 at 9 a.m. BST, France on June 30 at 9:45 p.m. CEST, and South Korea on June 30 at 9 p.m. KST.





Who is performing?

The awards show will feature performances by Alicia Keys, Black Thought, Chloe x Halle, DaBaby, D Smoke, Jay Rock, Jennifer Hudson, John Legend, Jonathan McReynolds, Kane Brown, Karen Clark Sheard, Kierra Sheard, Lil Wayne, Megan Thee Stallion, Mister Jahi, Nas, Public Enemy, Rapsody, Roddy Ricch, Questlove, SiR, Summer Walker, Usher, Wayne Brady, and YG. The BET Awards will also honor Kobe Bryant with a tribute by Lil Wayne, and Wayne Brady will honor Little Richard.

BET also announced that several VIPs will make appearances at the event, including Congresswoman Maxine Waters, Billy Porter, Courtney B. Vance, Debbie Allen, Deon Cole, LaTanya Richardson Jackson, La La Anthony, Lena Waithe, Lizzo, Michael B. Jordan, Misty Copeland, Naomi Campbell, Omari Hardwick, Quavo, Quincy Jones, Rapsody, Regina Hall, Samuel L. Jackson, Saweetie, Sterling K. Brown, Viola Davis, and Whoopi Goldberg.





Who are this year's nominees?

Beyoncé will be honored with this year's Humanitarian Award for her work establishing "Formation Scholars" and the Homecoming Scholars Award Program, among other philanthropic endeavors. The BET Awards will also honor Nicholas Johnson, Timbaland, Swizz Beatz, and D-Nice as the 2020 Shine A Light Honorees in recognition of their resilience and creativity in the face of adversity. Meanwhile French anti-racist activist Assa Traoré has been selected as the 2020 BET International Global Good recipient, recognizing worldwide celebrities and public figures who use their platforms for social responsibility and commitment to the welfare of the global Black community.

Check out the rest of this year's nominations below.

Best Female R&B/Pop Artist

Beyoncé

H.E.R.

Jhené Aiko

Kehlani

Lizzo

Summer Walker

Best Male R&B/Pop Artist

Anderson .Paak

Chris Brown

Jacquees

Khalid

The Weeknd

Usher

Best Group

Chloe x Halle

City Girls

Earthgang

Griselda

Jackboys

Migos

Best Collaboration

"No Guidance," Chris Brown ft. Drake

"Higher," DJ Khaled ft. Nipsey Hussle and John Legend

"Life Is Good," Future ft. Drake

"Slide," H.E.R. ft. YG

"Hot Girl Summer," Megan Thee Stallion ft. Nicki Minaj and Ty Dolla $ign

"On Chill," Wale ft. Jeremih

Best Male Hip Hop Artist

DaBaby

Drake

Future

Lil Baby

Roddy Ricch

Travis Scott

Best Female Hip Hop Artist

Cardi B

Doja Cat

Lizzo

Megan Thee Stallion

Nicki Minaj

Saweetie

Video of the Year

"No Guidance," Chris Brown ft. Drake

"Bop," DaBaby

"Higher," DJ Khaled ft. Nipsey Hussle and John Legend

"Say So," Doja Cat

"Hot Girl Summer," Megan Thee Stallion ft. Nicki Minaj and Ty Dolla $ign

"The Box," Roddy Ricch

Video Director of the Year

Benny Boom

Cole Bennett

Dave Meyers

Director X

Eif Rivera

Teyana "Spike Tee" Taylor

Best New Artist

DaniLeigh

Lil Nas X

Pop Smoke

Roddy Ricch

Summer Walker

YBN Cordae

Album of the Year

Cuz I Love You, Lizzo

Fever, Megan Thee Stallion

Homecoming: The Live Album, Beyoncé

I Used to Know Her, H.E.R.

Kirk, DaBaby

Please Excuse Me for Being Antisocial, Roddy Ricch

Dr. Bobby Jones Best Gospel/Inspirational Award

"Alright," Fred Hammond

"I Made it Out," John P. Kee ft. Zacardi Cortez

"Follow God," Kanye West

"Just for Me," Kirk Franklin

"All in His Plan," PJ Morton ft. Le'Andria Johnson and Mary Mary

"Victory," The Clark Sisters

Best Actress

Angela Bassett

Cynthia Erivo

Issa Rae

Regina King

Tracee Ellis Ross

Zendaya

Best Actor

Billy Porter

Eddie Murphy

Forest Whitaker

Jamie Foxx

Michael B. Jordan

Omari Hardwick

YoungStars Award

Alex Hibbert

Asante Blackk

Jahi Di'Allo Winston

Marsai Martin

Miles Brown

Storm Reid

Best Movie

Bad Boys for Life

Dolemite Is My Name

Harriet

Homecoming: A Film by Beyoncé

Just Mercy

Queen & Slim

Sportswoman of the Year

Ajeé Wilson

Claressa Shields

Coco Gauff

Naomi Osaka

Serena Williams

Simone Biles

Sportsman of the Year

Giannis Antetokounmpo

Kawhi Leonard

LeBron James

Odell Beckham Jr.

Patrick Mahomes II

Stephen Curry

BET HER Award

"Underdog," Alicia Keys

"Brown Skin Girl," Beyoncé ft. Blue Ivy Carter, Wizkid and Saint Jhn

"Melanin," Ciara ft. Lupita Nyong'o, Ester Dean, City Girls, and La La

"I Choose," Layton Greene

"Tempo," Lizzo ft. Missy Elliott

"Afeni," Rapsody ft. PJ Morton

Viewer's Choice Award

"No Guidance," Chris Brown ft. Drake

"Bop," DaBaby

"Life Is Good," Future ft. Drake

"Hot Girl Summer," Meghan Thee Stallion ft. Nicki Minaj

"The Box," Roddy Ricch

"Heartless," The Weeknd

Best International Act

Burna Boy (Nigeria)

Innoss'B (DRC)

Sho Madjozi (South Africa)

Dave (U.K.)

Stormzy (U.K.)

Ninho (France)

S.Pri Noir (France)

Viewer's Choice: Best New International Act

Rema (Nigeria)

Sha Sha (Zimbabwe)

Celeste (U.K.)

Young T & Bugsey (U.K.)

Hatik (France)

Stacy (France)

The 2020 BET Awards will air Sunday, June 28 at 8/7c on BET, BET Her, and CBS.