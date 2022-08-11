10 Shows Like Lucifer You Should Watch If You Miss Lucifer

Tom Ellis, Lucifer John P. Fleenor/Netflix

Life after Lucifer is rough, but it doesn't have to be an eternal torment. The cheeky procedural, which kicked off on Fox before finishing its six-season run on Netflix, starred Tom Ellis as Lucifer Morningstar and Lauren German as LAPD Detective Chloe Decker. Their crime-solving partnership took TV's love of unlikely police consultants to new heights — or, you know, depths — and gave us some hellishly good times. But there's hope for Lucifer fans looking for their next fix: Hollywood loves a supernatural crime show.

If you miss Lucifer and the odd combination of occult, romance, and police procedural vibes (or if you just miss Ellis' accent), then your best bet is to look for another show with similar qualities, which is why TV Guide put together a list of shows like Lucifer. They don't all feature supernatural cops, but most of them do, as well as hunky Welshmen and timeless romances. Check them out to get your Lucifer fix.

Watch Lucifer Now streaming on Netflix

Gwendoline Christie, The Sandman Netflix

Go inside the Lucifer multi-verse with Netflix's The Sandman, an adaptation of the same Neil Gaiman comics series that inspired Lucifer. The series follows Morpheus, aka Dream (Tom Sturridge), a moody immortal who's just escaped decades of imprisonment at the hands of an English magician. His quest to restore his kingdom puts him in the path of Lucifer, played on this show by Gwendoline Christie. (This version of the character hasn't yet opened a piano bar in Los Angeles, but if the show runs long enough, anything can happen.) It's a faithful adaptation of the comics that tells some stunning short stories as it builds out Gaiman's mythology. Even though Lucifer fans will probably miss Tom Ellis, Christie is terrific, and her casting is an inventive twist on the character that might have you seeing Lucifer's origin story in a new light. Plus, just think about the crossover potential. -Kelly Connolly

Mike Colter, Katja Herbers, and Aasif Mandvi, Evil Elizabeth Fisher/CBS 2021Paramount+ Inc.

If you love paranormal investigations, romantic tension, and all-around great television, you need to check out Evil, the best show on television right now. The smart and scary drama follows Kristen Bouchard (Katja Herbers), a forensic psychologist who takes a job working with priest-in-training David Acosta (Mike Colter) and technical expert Ben Shakir (Aasif Mandvi) to investigate possible demonic occurrences in need of exorcism on behalf of the Catholic Church. The parallels to Lucifer are legion. They're both about consultants working with investigators for powerful institutions in unorthodox ways, they both have a lot of romantic tension between the main characters, and they both started on broadcast networks before moving to streaming networks that allowed for racier content (CBS and Paramount+, in Evil's case). Evil is a brilliant show from creators Robert and Michelle King that asks probing questions about the nature of faith and the nature of evil in today's hyperconnected but spiritually isolated world. And if that description makes it sound heavy, don't worry, it's a fast-paced entertainment delivery vehicle that's frequently laugh-out-loud funny. -Liam Mathews

Jared Padalecki and Jensen Ackles, Supernatural The CW

There's bound to be a lot of overlap between fans of Lucifer and fans of Supernatural, which ran for 15 seasons on The WB and The CW, as both were supernatural procedurals on broadcast networks that mixed horror and humor. But if you somehow missed out on the phenomenon that is Supernatural, I have some good news: You have 320 episodes to keep you busy. Created by The Boys' Eric Kripke, Supernatural follows Sam (Jared Padalecki) and Dean (Jensen Ackles) Winchester, brothers who investigate unusual activity across the U.S. while also confronting larger issues, like an impending apocalypse orchestrated by — you guessed it — Lucifer, played in this case by Mark Pellegrino. With plenty of Biblical references and lore, especially in the early seasons, you'll see another take on one of history's most dysfunctional families. Just be warned: The romance you love from Lucifer isn't a big part of Supernatural, as the cult-favorite spends more time on its bromance between the two siblings.

Forever Giovanni Rufino/ABC/Getty Images

You're going to see a lot of good-looking men with some sort of power solving crimes on this list, but of those, the show most like the bones of Lucifer is probably this cult favorite series that aired on ABC from 2014-2015. The handsome man in question here is another Welsh actor from across the Atlantic, Ioan Gruffudd, and the power in this case is immortality. Gruffudd's Dr. Henry Morgan works as a medical examiner with NYPD detective Jo Martinez (Alana de la Garza), using his life experience -- and it's a lot of experience considering he's over two centuries old -- to help crack cases and study the dead to solve the mystery of his immortality. There's less overt romance between mismatched partners in Forever than there is in Lucifer, but it's smoldering underneath, and by the time the Season 1 finale rolls around, you'll be dying for the two to finally hook up. The only problem? Forever only lasted one season, so you'll have to hit fan fiction sites to see what would have happened next.

Matt Ryan, Constantine Quantrell Colbert/NBC

If you're a fan of the supernatural craziness of Lucifer — and who isn't? — then throw on this short-lived NBC series that also blends bizarre procedural cases with a dark sense of humor. The character Constantine — a detective who investigates the occult — actually shares a history with the Devil we all know and love, as they're both from the DC Comics universe. In fact, the two even met up in The CW's most recent annual crossover event when Constantine (Matt Ryan) sought help from Tom Ellis' Lucifer on an alternate Earth, establishing the fact that they've previously met and are ripe for their own crossover event on Netflix. (Make it happen, Netflix!) As for Constantine itself, expect more of a straight procedural... well, a straight procedural with demons, angels, nuns, and mysterious entities. But like Forever, it only ran for one season.

David Tennant, Michael Sheen; Good Omens Sophie Mutevelian

Tom Ellis' charm and charisma can hardly be matched, but there is one other citizen of the great abyss out there who gives him a run for his money: David Tennant. He plays the demon Crowley, a representative of hell since the creation of Earth, in this adaptation of Neil Gaiman and Terry Pratchett's beloved book, and he may just be one of the best demonic fiends to ever grace your TV. Following the unlikely lifelong friendship between Crowley and his heavenly counterpart Aziraphale (Michael Sheen), an angel, Good Omens combines a sharp sense of humor with a potential apocalypse in Gaiman's trademark wink-and-a-nod style. And at just six episodes long, you'll be done with this miniseries in no time.

Tom Ellis, Rush Alan Zenuk/USA Network/NBCU Photo Bank

Even though Netflix's relaxed rules on nudity allowed us to see more of Tom Ellis than we ever saw on Fox, sometimes you just want to see a little more. No argument there. You can see a fully clothed, but still very sinful, Ellis in this little-known medical drama that aired on USA Network in 2014. Ellis stars as Dr. William P. Rush (of course), a doctor who gets fired from working as a traditional doctor because he likes to par-tay too much. Rush then takes a job as a concierge doctor, seeing exclusive clientele in house calls at their expensive mansions, where he charges thousands in cash for treatment and discretion. Then he takes that cash to do drugs and party even harder. It's a different take on the medical drama, throwing the idea of a heroic doctor away in exchange for a doctor who would probably end up being tortured by Lucifer in hell. Rush isn't available on any subscription service, but as of this writing, the whole season is available for purchase for five bucks.

Alex O'Loughlin, Moonlight CBS Photo Archive, CBS via Getty Images

I'm going to go out on a limb here and say that if you are OK with watching a show about the Lord of Hell coming to Earth to solve some crimes with the police, then you probably won't think a series about a vampire solving crimes as a private investigator is too far-fetched. The CBS series Moonlight ran for just one season, from 2007 to 2008, but its combination of supernatural and super-romance drama made it a huge cult hit among the vampire obsessed of the time. If it's the Lucifer-Chloe lovin' that keeps you coming back to Lucifer, you'll fall hard for Alex O'Loughlin's Mick St. John (talk about a hunky name!) putting the moves on reporter Beth Turner (Sophia Myles).

Sleepy Hollow Fox

Mismatched cop shows were a Fox trademark in the mid-2010s, but the stale formula got an injection in the ass with Sleepy Hollow, a procedural with supernatural elements that defied all expectations. The show was almost certainly repeatedly coming into the mind of Tom Kapinos while he was brainstorming Lucifer, as it also follows a tough female detective who teams up with an out-of-place legend. In this case, it's Ichabod Crane (another British snack in Tom Mison), but instead of the cowardly beanpole you remember in the cartoons, he's a double agent for George Washington who, after a battle with the Headless Horseman, wakes up in 2013 Washington, D.C. after a 200-year nap. There, he teams up with Lt. Abigail Mills (Nicole Beharie) to hunt the Horseman down again and stop the apocalypse. The premise sounds ridiculous, but the first season is wholly enjoyable, with bits of romance, horror, and humor. Fair warning: The quality of the show drops off after Season 1.

Charisma Carpenter, David Boreanaz, and Glenn Quinn, Angel Getty Images

Well, you watched a show called Lucifer, so you may as well try out a show called Angel. But Angel (David Boreanaz) ain't from up above; he's a vampire whose human soul was restored to him, leaving him with a guilty conscience that he cleanses by serving as a private investigator in Los Angeles to help the helpless. So the motivation may be different from Lucifer, but the game is the same. The Buffy the Vampire Slayer spin-off also resembles Lucifer in that while Angel is helping human in his day job, he's battling supernatural forces in his off hours.