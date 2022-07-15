Your Guide to the House of the Dragon Characters

Join or Sign In
Sign in to customize your TV listings
By joining TV Guide, you agree to our Terms of Use and acknowledge the data practices in our Privacy Policy.
From Princess Rhaenyra Targaryen to the Hand of the King
House of the Dragon premieres in August, and we're going to meet a slew of characters entirely different from the ones in Games of Thrones. But many of the key figures in this prequel are from one familiar noble family: House Targaryen. The new series follows the Targaryens at the height of their power, and is set 200 years before the events of Game of Thrones. House of the Dragon tells the story of the Dance of the Dragons: a civil war sparked by a dispute over the heir to the Iron Throne.
Just like in the original series, there are a number of characters to keep track of. Here's an introduction to the major ones whose actions will be integral to House of the Dragon, which releases on Aug. 21.
Princess Rhaenyra Targaryen is the first-born daughter of the current ruler, King Viserys Targaryen. She rides dragons and enjoys activities usually deemed improper for women. A younger version of Rhaenyra is portrayed by Milly Alcock, while an older version is portrayed by Emma D'Arcy. In an interview with Entertainment Weekly, co-showrunner Ryan Condal said D'Arcy's Rhaenyra is "the most important role in the show, in many ways." At a young age, Rhaenyra is named heir to the Iron Throne by Viserys. But the succession is complicated when the King has a son, Aegon. The House of Targaryen is split on who should be the next ruler, and this divide catalyzes the civil war.
Prince Daemon Targaryen, the younger brother of King Viserys Targaryen, is a one-of-a-kind warrior. Portrayed by Matt Smith, Daemon is also an heir to the Iron Throne. In the EW interview, D'Arcy said Rhaenyra has an "amazing connection" with her uncle. "In some ways, they're [of] the same fabric, and yet the rules are completely different [for them]," they said. EW also described Daemon as "perhaps the Targaryen of the age most skilled in combat, wielding the famed Valyrian steel sword Dark Sister, one of two ancestral blades of his House."
Paddy Considine plays King Viserys Targaryen, who HBO describes as "a warm, kind, and decent man." But HBO also says this: "Viserys only wishes to carry forward his grandfather's legacy, but as we've learned from Game of Thrones, good men do not necessarily make for great kings." Viserys succeeded his grandfather King Jaehaerys Targaryen.
Otto Hightower, portrayed by Rhys Ifans, is the Hand of the King. Before King Viserys, he served other rulers in this position. "He knows the machinations of this court better than anyone. He's kind of his own CCTV system, in terms of knowledge of what's going on at any place with whom at any time," Ifans told EW of his character. Otto is primarily concerned about the threat that Prince Daemon poses to the throne.
Like Princess Rhaenyra, Alicent Hightower — the daughter of the Hand of the King, Otto Hightower — is portrayed by two actors. Emily Carey plays the younger version and Olivia Cooke plays the older one. She is "the most comely woman in the Seven Kingdoms," according to HBO. And, largely because she grew up in the Red Keep, Alicent has been best friends with Princess Rhaenyra since childhood.
Known as the "Sea Snake," Steve Toussaint's Lord Corlys Velaryon is "the most famed nautical adventurer in the history of Westeros." "No one wants to f— with him," Toussaint told EW. "[The Targaryens] have dragons, but still they don't want to lose the whole ocean, which he commands. He knows he has power, and he knows that they need him…" Lord Corlys is married to Princess Rhaenys Targaryen.
Princess Rhaenys Targaryen, portrayed by Eve Best, is known as "The Queen Who Never Was" because she was passed over as the successor to King Jaehaerys. "The realm favored her cousin, Viserys, simply for being male," according to HBO. In the EW interview, Best discussed Princess Rhaenys' relationship with Princess Rhaenyra. "There's an element of mentorship. There's also an element of other things that go along with that, potentially friendship or sympathy," the actor said. "At the same time, there [are] all kinds of other, much darker things. Especially at the beginning, I think Rhaenys feels that [Rhaenyra] needs some taking-down a peg or two."