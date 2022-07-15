Your Guide to the House of the Dragon Characters

House of the Dragon premieres in August, and we're going to meet a slew of characters entirely different from the ones in Games of Thrones. But many of the key figures in this prequel are from one familiar noble family: House Targaryen. The new series follows the Targaryens at the height of their power, and is set 200 years before the events of Game of Thrones. House of the Dragon tells the story of the Dance of the Dragons: a civil war sparked by a dispute over the heir to the Iron Throne.

Just like in the original series, there are a number of characters to keep track of. Here's an introduction to the major ones whose actions will be integral to House of the Dragon, which releases on Aug. 21.