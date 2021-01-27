Amazon-Video Comedy Central Showtime Apple TV+ DC Universe Disney Plus YouTube Premium HBO Max Peacock Netflix Vudu HBO Go Hulu Plus Amazon Prime CBS All Access Verizon

Join or Sign In

Sign in to customize your TV listings

Sign in with Facebook Sign in with email

By joining TV Guide, you agree to our Terms of Use and acknowledge the data practices in our Privacy Policy.

Photos: The new TV Guide app

Available now for iOS and Android

Jessie Cowan
TV Guide app
1 of 5 Jessie Cowan/TV Guide

TV Guide app

Stay up to date on your favorite shows and movies by adding them to your Watchlist.

TV Guide app
2 of 5 Jessie Cowan/TV Guide

TV Guide app

Tap the Quick Watch button to be taken straight to your show or movie in the corresponding app.

TV Guide app
3 of 5 Jessie Cowan/TV Guide

TV Guide app

Discover new shows and movies from hundreds of channels and 30+ streaming services.

TV Guide app
4 of 5 Jessie Cowan/TV Guide

TV Guide app

Check personalized listings to find out what's airing on your favorite live TV channels.

TV Guide app
5 of 5 Jessie Cowan/TV Guide

TV Guide app

Check personalized listings to find out what's airing on your favorite live TV channels.