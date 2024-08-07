Shows Like Mayor of Kingstown

Mayor of Kingstown, Paramount+'s bleak crime drama, ended its third season in typically dark fashion, with violence, tragedy, and a grimly philosophical voiceover where Mike McClusky (Jeremy Renner) contemplates the misery of his existence. Is he evil because he has done evil things, or can he regain his humanity? We'll have to wait to see if Mayor of Kingstown returns for Season 4 to find out — creators Taylor Sheridan and Hugh Dillon's show has not been officially renewed yet (don't worry, though; it'll be back).

In the meantime, we've gathered some other crime dramas you can elect to watch if you want something else like Mayor of Kingstown. If you're in the mood for some violent shows about bad men doing bad things but still somehow trying to do the right thing, you'll find it here.