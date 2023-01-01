Shows Ending in 2023

Join or Sign In
It may be the start of the year, but we are already aware of several fan-favorite shows that will be bidding adieu in 2023. There are some long-running, history-making shows on the list like The Flash on The CW and Hulu's breakout original series The Handmaid's Tale. Fellow awards darlings The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel and Snowfall will also be airing their final episodes in 2023.
It's a painful experience for every fan when a beloved show ends. Here, TV Guide pays tribute to all of the shows that will be making their final bows in 2023.
Where to watch: Prime Video
The first season of Carnival Row premiered on Prime Video over six months before the COVID-19 pandemic shut down the world, so you may not even remember that it was a show starring Orlando Bloom and Cara Delevigne. But it was, and it is returning for a second and final season at the top of 2023.
How to watch: Netflix
One of the last Arrowverse shows still holding on will make its final bow in 2023. Barry Allen (Grant Gustin) will say goodbye to Star Labs after Season 8 of The Flash, leaving only Superman & Lois left representing characters brought together by the Greg Berlanti CW superhero universe. It is truly the end of an era.
Where to watch: Hulu
Will June (Elisabeth Moss) finally get to triumph? The dystopian series The Handmaid's Tale will reveal the last chapter of the heroine's story in an epic final season that we can only hope will make the suffering we endured during the previous five seasons worth it. June really needs a win.
Where to watch: Netflix
We now know that divine consciousness was behind the abduction of Flight 828, but the final episodes of Manifest will have to answer why, and reveal whether the passengers are able to save a society turning against them from a world-ending apocalypse. 2023 will bring the end to one of the wildest rides on TV.
Where to watch: Prime Video
Midge (Rachel Brosnahan) wil do her last stand-up set in 2023 as the Emmy darling comedy The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel makes its final run in the new year.
Where to watch: Hulu
Grab some tissues! The friend group on A Million Little Things is wrapping up their story in the spring of 2023. While the first season was about the crew grieving the loss of their friend Jon (Ron Livingston), Season 6 will be about the group rallying behind Gary (James Roday Rodriguez) as he goes through a second cancer battle.
How to Watch: Netflix
Netflix announced ahead of the Never Have I Ever Season 3 premiere that the show would end with a fourth and final season. The charming comedy from Mindy Kaling follows Desi (Maitreyi Ramakrishnan), a precocious high school student on the search for love and self-actualization while also dealing with family, friends, and the existential pressure of high school.
Where to Watch: Peacock
Max Goodwin (Ryan Eggold) has served as one of the most attractive doctors on TV for five seasons now, but his tenure is coming to an end. The final New Amsterdam season started this fall, but the show will debut its final episodes in early 2023.
Where to watch: AppleTV+
2023 will be a sad year for fans of creepy nannies and even creepier babies. M. Night Shyamalan's horror series Servant wraps up in the first quarter of 2023 on AppleTV+.
Where to watch: Hulu
The critically acclaimed FX series Snowfall will wrap up its story in 2023 after six seasons. "I'm incredibly proud of the history we have all made. Especially the impact Snowfall has had on the culture," star and producer Damson Idris said in a statement when the final season was announced. "Very rarely does a TV show get to the sixth-season mark and saying goodbye to Franklin Saint will be heartbreaking. But the family and relationships I've made on this journey will last a lifetime. I know John Singleton is looking down smiling proud." Season 6 premieres on Feb. 22 at 10/9c on FX. Episodes are available the next day on Hulu.
Where to watch: Paramount+
Paramount+ will give us our last glimpse of Sir Patrick Stewart as Jean-Luc Picard in April 2023 as the Star Trek: The Next Generation spin-off wraps up its run and completes the venerable captain's final tale.
Where to watch: Netflix
Umbrella Academy Season 3 concluded with the super-powered adopted siblings a lot less, well, super-powered and in a mysterious timeline sending them in opposite directions. Will the gang be able to reunite to save the world from an apocalypse one more time? We'll have to hope so because the fourth and final season is coming in 2023.