Shows Ending in 2023

It may be the start of the year, but we are already aware of several fan-favorite shows that will be bidding adieu in 2023. There are some long-running, history-making shows on the list like The Flash on The CW and Hulu's breakout original series The Handmaid's Tale. Fellow awards darlings The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel and Snowfall will also be airing their final episodes in 2023.

It's a painful experience for every fan when a beloved show ends. Here, TV Guide pays tribute to all of the shows that will be making their final bows in 2023.