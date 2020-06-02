The Greatest Black Superheroes Ever

It's rare for a show to put another character on equal footing with its main hero, which is one reason that Arrow's John Diggle (David Ramsey) is so special. In a genre that typically relegates black characters to the supportive best friend or quippy sidekick roles, Diggle got to be much more than that. A superhero in the truest form, Diggle guided Oliver (Stephen Amell) through his darkest moments, fought on the frontlines to defend Star City week in and week out, earned his own suit and codename (hey there, Spartan!), and even took up the mantle of Green Arrow for a spell when Oliver was under investigation by the FBI. Arrow wouldn't have been the same without him, Star City might not have survived without him, and Oliver Queen certainly would not have saved as many souls as he did without the former A.R.G.U.S. agent in his corner.

And we can't forget Curtis Holt (Echo Kellum). A certified genius and Olympic medalist, Curtis quickly became a fan favorite when he joined the show in Season 4 due to his sense of humor and kind heart. He also offered viewers the all-too-rare chance to see a queer black superhero in action. While Curtis' role on Team Arrow was initially confined to tech support, he soon found the courage to get into the field as Mr. Terrific. Using his Olympian skills, rigorous martial arts training, and superior intellect, Mr. Terrific and his T-spheres were must-haves on any mission. -Keisha Hatchett and Krutika Mallikarjuna