Daenerys Targaryen's Style Evolution Through Game of Thrones

Daenerys Targaryen (Emilia Clarke) is one of the most polarizing figures in the world of Game of Thrones. Her drastic turn in the final season of the series and her controversial decision to level Kings Landing to the ground with her last remaining dragon had a lot of Thrones fans scratching their head, but perhaps what we can all agree on when it comes to the Mother of Dragons is that her fashion choices were on point.

In celebration of the Game of Thrones Iron Anniversary, TV Guide is revisiting Daenerys' style evolution throughout the series, from a humble refugee to (briefly) the queen of Westeros.

If you want to revisit each of Dany's outfits for yourself, Game of Thrones is available to stream on HBO Max.