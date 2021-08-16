Celebrate Evil With TV Guide's Exclusive 100 Best Shows Portraits

Katja Herbers has brought out a fascinating danger in Kristen, who killed a man at the end of Season 1. "She doesn't seem to be a victim of this act; she also seems to be weirdly put in her power by it," Herbers said. "She now knows that she can just take these guys out, and I think that's kind of in the back of her mind… She's just like, 'You don't know half of it. You don't know what I could do, you motherf---er. I could just kill you.'"