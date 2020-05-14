Toughest _Friends_ Trivia Questions on Earth

How well do you know your dear Friends? Take our trivia quiz about the classic, 1994-2004 sitcom, starring Jennifer Aniston, Matthew Perry, Matt LeBlanc, Courteney Cox, Lisa Kudrow and David Schwimmer, and find out!

Our quiz will test your knowledge on everything from the basics to the obscure: Who turned down the role of Rachel? What was the name of the game show Joey (Matt LeBlanc) auditioned for in Season 8? Which guest stars won Emmys? And what exactly did Chandler (Matthew Perry) do for a living?

Here's a Friends factoid we'll leave for you right here: The original cast of Friends is due to reunite in a special for the new streaming service HBO Max, which is launching May 27.

Prep for that very-special event, and hone your knowledge with our very-special Friends quiz. Click ahead to get started!