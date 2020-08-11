Join or Sign In

The planned Lizzie McGuire reboot is on pause, but the Lizzie McGuire cast isn't: In May 2020, Duff and her costars gathered for a virtual reunion: a table read of an old Lizzie McGuire script.

Outside of Lizzie McGuire, Duff has racked up numerous movie and TV credits. Since 2015, she has starred as Kelsey Peters on TV Land's Younger (pictured).