The return of American Horror Story is fast approaching, which means details about the anticipated seventh season are starting to come together (unlike last season, which kept us in the dark until the actual season premiere). While we wait for the FX anthology to return, check out everything we know about American Horror Story Season 7 so far!

It will be inspired by the election. Season 7 will begin on election night, complete with real footage of the 2016 presidential race, with the following episodes detailing the fallout from the "terrible [thing] that happens in the lives of our characters on election night as they're watching it all go down," according to Murphy.

The showrunner also explained that that the series will showcase both sides of the political divide, but specifically highlight groups of people who "are ignored by the current administration and who are afraid and feel terrorized that their lives are going to be taken away." Murphy added: "I'm interested not just in writing about those people but also in using my financial means to give back to them as well."

There won't be a Trump character. Although it initially appeared as though a character would be directly based on Donald Trump, Murphy has since clarified that his take on Trump and Hillary Clinton won't be so obvious and that AHS will instead do what AHS does best: take on real-life issues through allegory.

There will be tons of familiar faces. AHS fans can breathe easy knowing that Sarah Paulson and Evan Peters will both be back for Season 7. Although no details are known yet about who they're playing, Paulson previously said she'd love to play a version of Kellyanne Conway and Peters has been seen sporting a very blue 'do.

Other returning stars include Cheyenne Jackson and Adina Porter. Angela Bassett has hinted she might return, but has not yet been confirmed.

But not everyone will be back. Murphy confirmed that Lady Gaga will not be appearing in Season 7, after having starred in Hotel and making a brief appearance in Roanoke.

A lot of new stars are joining the AHS family. This season, Murphy is reuniting with Popular alum Leslie Grossman and Scream Queens vets Colton Haynes and Billie Lourd, whose hair has been dyed silver for the part. Murphy also cast AHS newbies Billy Eichner, who is reportedly playing a confidant of Paulson's character, and Alison Pill, who is reportedly playing Paulson's onscreen girlfriend.

Twisty the Clown is back. Murphy revealed on Instagram that Twisty the Clown would be returning for Season 7, despite having been killed in the '50s. The announcement falls in line with Murphy's previous confirmation that Season 7 would be connected to Freak Show, but set in present day.

In the announcement photo, someone's hands are seen holding a comic book titled Twisty the Clown Chronicles. But based on Murphy's caption -- "He's baaaack" -- it seems to indicate that Twisty will appear in a larger capacity than just a comics character. Because of that, fans can probably expect John Carroll Lynch to return as well.

There appears to be a lot of clown imagery this season. In addition to the return of Twisty, Murphy has also Instagrammed a few other Season 7 teases that rely heavily on clown inspo. In one snap, Murphy shared a photo of the GOP mascot, an elephant, done up in creepy clown makeup.

In another, which was then shared by Eichner, an image of a clown face with a ball gag is shown on what appears to be a man's shirt. Could this be one of the "mysterious tank tops" that was mentioned in Eichner's character description?

The title will be revealed soon. Murphy shared on Twitter that the title for Season 7 would be announced on Thursday, July 20. "And suddenly... it will all make sense," the producer teased.

It will likely premiere in September. American Horror Story has always premiered in the fall, with the first five seasons debuting in October and Roanoke premiering in September. With the new FX drama Snowfall currently airing in AHS' regular timeslot (Wednesdays at 10/9c), it bears to reason that the Murphy anthology won't return until after Snowfall wraps on Sept. 6. That means AHS could premiere as early as Sept. 13, thus allowing the season to air without a break, rather than taking a hiatus and returning to wrap up the season in 2018.

The title sequence is likely returning. AHS fans have always gotten a thrill from dissecting the clue-heavy opening credits for each season, which is why viewers were disappointed when Roanoke skipped the title sequence completely. However, fans might just be in luck this year. Muprhy hinted at the return of the opening credits on Twitter. "Wait a minute... you want the main title sequence to return this year?!" he teased.