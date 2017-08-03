So far, the American Horror Story: Cult teases we've seen have been unnerving, intended to cause revulsion by triggering common phobias like clowns and bees and little holes (that one's called trypophobia).

But these character portraits for the upcoming seventh installment of the FX anthology series released today are, dare I say, glamorous? They almost look like they're promoting some kind of noir series. They're not that spooky...until you look a little closer and notice the lurkers in the shadows hidden away in each of the shots. Then you're like "watch out, Colton Haynes! There's a clown with a baseball bat behind you!"

The posters introduce Colton Haynes as Detective Samuels, Billy Eichner as Harrison Wilton, Alison Pill as Ivy Mayfair-Richards, Cheyenne Jackson as Dr. Rudy Vincent and Billie Lourd as Winter Anderson. They'll be joining Sarah Paulson's Ally and Evan Peters' Kai in the 2016-election-and-also-bees-themed season. No word yet on who Emma Roberts or Lena Dunham will be playing.

Check 'em out.

American Horror Story: Cult premieres Tuesday, Sept. 5 at 10/9c on FX.