It's all beginning to make sense! The first trailer for American Horror Story: Cult is here, and now we finally understand all the terrifying clown imagery.

You see, after Donald Trump won the presidential election, Michigan restaurant owner Ally (Sarah Paulson) becomes so traumatized that her intense fear of clowns (aka coulrophbia) resurfaces -- something she explains to her therapist Dr. Rudy Vincent (Cheyenne Jackson). Ally soon begins seeing clowns everywhere, some of which may be imagined, but others may be terrifyingly real.

Ally's wife Ivy (Alison Pill) does her best to support her spiraling spouse, but little does Ivy or Ally know that what they should be focusing on is their new babysitter, Winter (Billie Lourd).

Based on the trailer (available here), Winter is a follower of Kai (Evan Peters), who appears to be an agent of chaos, ready to take full advantage of the disruption Trump's win has caused. "If you get people scared enough, they will set the world on fire," Kai declares at one point.

Winter admits to Kai (the leader of the titular cult?) that nothing fills her with more dread than children, making her apparent gig babysitting Ally and Ivy's son more than suspect. It appears as though Winter may have been sent by Kai to that housewhold in order to feed Ally's fear of clowns.

The proof? Winter gives the young boy a Twisty the Clown doll! (Ally was previously seen holding a Twisty comic book in the video, potentially hinting at Twisty being the root cause of Ally's coulrophibia.)

Why does Kai seemingly want to sow seeds of fear in Ally and others? Can Winter really take fear away from people by touching their pinkies? And where do all the bees fit in?

These answers will apparently have to wait unil American Horror Story: Cult premieres Tuesday, Sept. 5 at 10/9c on FX.