You can stop dream-casting Donald Trump and Hillary Clinton. While American Horror Story Season 7 will tackle the 2016 presidential election, Ryan Murphy has now clarified that the former candidates will not be featured on the show.



"The themes of American Horror Story have always been allegories. You will not see Trump and Clinton as characters on the show," Murphy said Friday at the Publicists Guild Awards where he received the Television Showmanship of the Year Award, according to Indiewire.

American Horror Story Season 7 will be about the election

Murphy revealed the Season 7 theme earlier this month on Watch What Happens Live with Andy Cohen, telling host Andy Cohen that he thinks it "will be interesting for a lot of people." When Cohen asked if there'd be a Trump character, Murphy merely said, "Uh, maybe." He attributed that bit of fake news to booze on Friday. "They gave me three martinis in 20 minutes! That's not good."

Murphy also joked that he could picture his frequent muse Sarah Paulson, who presented him with the award Friday and is signed on for Season 7, as Kellyanne Conway. "Now as I look over at Sarah Paulson, I think of Kellyanne Conway," he said. "I don't know! I might be rewriting!"