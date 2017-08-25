At least one American Horror Story: Cult mystery has already been unveiled: How Lena Dunham will play into the new anthology series.

The Girls creator and actress will be playing Valerie Solonas, the woman who tried to assassinate Andy Warhol, according to Deadline. Evan Peters will be playing the artist/cult leader in the upcoming season, in addition to other famous cult leaders a local Michigan suburban leader, Charles Manson, David Koresh and Jim Jones.

First American Horror Story: CultTrailer Pits Sarah Paulson Against Evan Peters

"It's about female rage and that's in the country now. Solanas wrote the Scum Manifesto. She told all women to kill men, and it was their only way to rise to power," AHS co-creator Ryan Murphy told reporters during a Q&A after a three-episode screening of American Horror Story: Cult on Friday.

Dunham will play Solanas in flashbacks in episode 7.

Murphy also dropped details about Emma Roberts' character, according to TVLine. Roberts will also appear in one episode as Serina Belinda, who gets a promotion above Adina Porter's character, "simply because she's much more superficial and willing to do what it takes to survive."

The producer later admitted during the Q&A that he's always wanted to do a season about Charles Manson, but couldn't figure out how to crack it. Last year's election gave him the perfect idea to examine the famous killer along with other extreme cultist personalities.

American Horror Story: Cult premieres Tuesday, Sept. 5 at 10/9c on FX.