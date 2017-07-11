Next Up 5 Things to Watch This Weekend – July 1-2, 2017

Ryan Murphy will finally reveal the title for American Horror Story's seventh season next week.

The showrunner tweeted the news late Monday night, sharing that the "Official American Horror Story Season 7 title will be revealed Thursday, July 20." Murphy added that after the title was announced, "suddenly... it will all make sense."

Season 7 of American Horror Story will be inspired by the 2016 presidential election, but also have strong connections to Freak Show. (The prodigious TV creator revealed earlier in the day that Twisty the Clown would be returning to wreak havoc once again.)

Murphy also hinted at the anticipated return of a new take on AHS' iconic title sequences, which appeared in the first five seasons but not in the most recent installment, Roanoke. "Wait a minute...you want the main title sequence to return this year?!" Murphy teased.

Official American Horror Story Season 7 title will be revealed Thursday July 20. And suddenly... it will all make sense. — Ryan Murphy (@MrRPMurphy) July 11, 2017

Wait a minute...you want the main title sequence to return this year?! — Ryan Murphy (@MrRPMurphy) July 11, 2017

Will Murphy drop the title and title sequence together next Thursday? Let's keep our fingers crossed!

American Horror Story Season 7 stars Sarah Paulson, Evan Peters, Billie Lourd, Billy Eichner, Cheyenne Jackson, Alison Pill, Colton Haynes and Adina Porter.