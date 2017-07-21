After being so secretive about Roanoke, it appears as though Ryan Murphy is thrilled to be able to share American Horror Story teases again.

After announcing the title late Thursday night, the creator did a brief Q&A on Twitter where he dropped a few more details about American Horror Story: Cult -- including one nugget that will be of interest to all the many Evan Peters stans out there.

According to Murphy, Peters will play a very prominent role this season. After a fan chimed in about how they wanted "more Evan," Murphy wrote: "And more Evan you will get. This is his heaviest season yet."

Everything you need to know about American Horror Story: Cult

This comes as great news to fans who were seriously disappointed in the small roles Peters played in Roanoke last year. Peters has been a fan-favorite of the series since he made viewers swoon as the troubled ghost Tate Langdon in Murder House. He then played the romantic leading man for a few more seasons before switching over to the dark side to play the dastardly deceased ex-husband of Lady Gaga's The Countess in Hotel.

It's unknown whether Peters will play a villain or a hero in Cult. What we do know is that he's sporting a shaggy blue 'do, plays someone named Kai and will probably be one of our favorite characters.

The only other character name we know so far is that Sarah Paulson will star as Ally. Murphy also revealed that Frances Conroy and Mare Winningham will return, but that fans should expect more familiar faces to pop up throughout the season too.

In addition to sharing the exciting casting news, Murphy also confirmed Cult would be taking place in a new location: Michigan. The location makes a lot of sense given that Cult's first episode will take place on 2016 election night. Michigan was one of the two biggest losses for Hillary Clinton in the presidential race. The Democratic candidate lost the state by just a hair, making Trump the first Republican to carry the state since 1988. Plus, Michigan also happens to be ripe with cults.

American Horror Story: Cult premieres Tuesday, Sept. 5 at 10/9c on FX.