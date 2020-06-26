If you didn't get to see it Broadway, you're about to get your shot to watch Hamilton: An American Musical! Disney+ plans to release Hamilton just in time to celebrate Independence Day, so get ready to reignite your obsession with this epic reimagining of Alexander Hamilton's story.

Back in 2016, the original Broadway cast of Hamilton: An American Musical filmed the show on stage in the Richards Rodgers Theatre and then shelved that recording for safe-keeping until they were ready to release it. The plan was to give the movie a theatrical release in 2021, but due to the outbreak of COVID-19, which has led to more people staying home in order to adhere to social distancing guidelines, the powers that be decided to drop the film over a year early on Disney+. The Hamilton movie will debut on the streaming platform on Friday, July 3.

The movie will feature the original Broadway cast of Hamilton, which includes Lin-Manuel Miranda as Alexander Hamilton, Daveed Diggs as Marquis de Lafayette/Thomas Jefferson, Renée Elise Goldsberry as Angelica Schuyler, Leslie Odom, Jr. as Aaron Burr, Christopher Jackson as George Washington, Jonathan Groff as King George, Phillipa Soo as Eliza Hamilton, Jasmine Cephas Jones as Peggy Schuyler/Maria Reynolds, Okieriete Onaodowan as Hercules Mulligan/James Madison, and Anthony Ramos as John Laurens/Philip Hamilton.

Hamilton drops on Disney+ on Friday, July 3. In the meantime, we'll just have to wait for it, wait for it, wait for it!