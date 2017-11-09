Louis C.K., the stand-up comedian and creator of series including Louie and Horace and Pete, has been accused of sexual misconduct.

An explosive report by the New York Times has on-the-record accounts from five women that allege that C.K., real name Louis Szekely, sexually harassed them. Like the Harvey Weinstein accusations, the accusations against C.K. follow a similar throughline with the comedian requesting to show women his penis and then masturbating in front of them.

Two of the women said that they were on the phone with C.K. having a business conversation when he began masturbating. Others said the incidents happened in person. C.K.'s influential manager Dave Becky then reportedly discouraged the women from talking about it in public. The comedian declined to comment to the Times about the accusations, while Becky denied threatening anyone.

Rumors of sexual impropriety have publicly followed C.K. since Gawker began reporting on gossip about him in 2012, though the NYT story has accounts going back a decade farther than that. No one had gone on the record about him until now.

In the time period alleged in the report, C.K. became arguably the most creatively respected comedian in America, receiving numerous Emmy and Peabody Awards and being praised for his wise and empathetic observations about modern life. In his stand-up special Oh My God, C.K. said "How do women still go out with guys, when you consider that there is no greater threat to women than men? We're the number one threat to women! Globally and historically, we're the number one cause of injury and mayhem to women." The allegations against him make that statement and others seem disturbingly hypocritical.

Comedian Tig Notaro, who released a stand-up album through C.K.'s website and later worked with him to develop her Amazon series One Mississippi before falling out with him, told the Times she felt "trapped" by her association with him, and worried that he put out her album to "cover his tracks."

"He knew it was going to make him look like a good guy, supporting a woman," Notaro said.

C.K. reportedly apologized to some of the women years later.

Louis C.K. Photo: Vera Anderson, WireImage

Before the report was published, C.K. canceled the New York premiere of his controversial new movie I Love You, Daddy, which is about a movie director whose daughter begins a relationship with a much older, notoriously creepy director inspired by Woody Allen, who allegedly molested his adopted daughter Dylan Farrow. Distributor the Orchard told Variety that the movie's release plan is under review. C.K. also canceled an appearance on The Late Show.

C.K. has production deals with FX, where he's an executive producer for Baskets and his frequent collaborator Pamela Adlon's series Better Things; Netflix, where he's contracted to provide a stand-up special; and TBS, where he's developing an animated series with Albert Brooks. None of the companies have commented on the Times story at this time.

C.K. is the latest in a string of high-profile men in Hollywood to face accusations of sexual misconduct in a cultural climate much less willing to give them the benefit of the doubt, starting with producer Harvey Weinstein and including directors James Toback and Brett Ratner, actors Kevin Spacey, Jeffrey Tambor and Robert Knepper, among others.

Additional reporting by Megan Vick.