Star Trek: Discovery's Anthony Rapp has accused House of Cards star Kevin Spacey of sexual misconduct.

In an interview with Buzzfeed, Rapp described an alleged incident that occurred in 1986 when he was 14 years old and Spacey was 26. They were both acting on Broadway at the time and Rapp went to a party at Spacey's apartment. After the party, Rapp was watching TV in Spacey's bedroom when Spacey reportedly came into the room, picked Rapp up, placed him on the bed, climbed on top of him and made a sexual advance. Rapp left before anything else happened.

In the interview, Rapp said that women coming forward to speak out against predatory producer Harvey Weinstein inspired him to go public with this traumatic incident. Rapp said that he's coming forward not to air a grievance, "but to try to shine another light on the decades of behavior that have been allowed to continue because many people, including myself, being silent... I'm feeling really awake to the moment that we're living in, and I'm hopeful that this can make a difference."

Spacey responded in a statement posted to Twitter, writing that he was "beyond horrified" by the allegations. "I honestly do not remember remember the encounter, it would have been over 30 years ago. But if I did behave then as he describes, I owe him the sincerest apology for what would have been deeply inappropriate drunken behavior," Spacey wrote.

In the statement, Spacey also came out as gay, leading many to accuse the actor of attempting to use his coming out as a means of deflecting the narrative away from Rapp's allegations and/or conflating being gay with being a pedophile.

No no no no no! You do not get to "choose" to hide under the rainbow! Kick rocks! https://t.co/xJDGAxDjxz — Official Wanda Sykes (@iamwandasykes) October 30, 2017

Just wanna be really fucking clear that being gay has nothing to do w/ going after underage folks — Cameron Esposito (@cameronesposito) October 30, 2017

Kevin Spacey has immense wealth & fame, and yet never came out as a gay man until he needed a distraction from this story - & sympathy. https://t.co/VEDQQ5vM5C — Glenn Greenwald (@ggreenwald) October 30, 2017

On Monday, Netflix announced that House of Cards' upcoming sixth season will be its last. Later, the streaming service and production studio Media Rights Capital issued a joint statement, saying they were "deeply troubled" by the allegation against Spacey.

"In response to last night's revelations, executives from both of our companies arrived in Baltimore this afternoon to meet with our cast and crew to ensure that they continue to feel safe and supported," the statement reads. "As previously scheduled, Kevin Spacey is not working on set at this time."

Former House of Cards showrunner Beau Willimon called the allegations about Spacey "deeply troubling" and voiced support for Rapp in a statement on Monday.

"During the time I worked with Kevin Spacey on House of Cards, I neither witnessed nor was aware of any inappropriate behavior on set or off," Willimon told Variety. "That said, I take reports of such behavior seriously and this is no exception. I feel for Mr. Rapp and I support his courage."

TV Guide has also reached out to House of Cards producer Sony Pictures Television for comment on the allegation against Spacey.

Spacey is the latest in a string of powerful men in film and TV who have been accused of sexual misconduct since the Harvey Weinstein story broke the dam. Amazon Studios executive Roy Price, The Loud House creator Chris Savino and journalist and pundit Mark Halperin, among others, have all lost their jobs as stories of sexual harassment came to light.